Love & Thunder in a bind that only Christian Bale can solve

The god of thunder Marvel returns to theaters this summer ready to surprise us again with Thor: Love & Thundera film that is again directed by Taika Waititiwhich brings back the Jane Foster of Natalie Portman and that incorporates new faces to the Disney superheroic universe such as Christian balewho comes to the franchise to play a villain named Gorr, the butcher god. Of course, in the case of Bale, we are talking about a powerful signing, but the adaptation of his character from the comics to the screen has generated an unexpected problem for those responsible for the film. And it was all because of Harry Potter.

Voldemort in a promotional poster for ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2’ and Christian Bale dressed as Gorr in ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ (Photos: Warner Bros/Marvel Studios)

As revealed by Taika Waititi in an interview with IGNby moving Gorr’s look from the cartoons to Thor: Love & Thunder have encountered a barrier: The design was almost identical to Lord Voldemort’s, the evil antagonist of JK Rowling’s stories who was brought to life by Ralph Fiennes in his film adaptations. Specifically, looking at the Marvel comics, it can be seen that both villains share a similar absence of nose, pale skin tone, and sinister teeth. For this reason, the director made the decision that they should completely flee from the original Gorr and bet on a new design, because they wanted to avoid at all costs any comparison with the saga of the young wizard from Warner Bros.

“His face in the comics, unfortunately, looks a lot like Lord Voldemort’s. So I was worried that people would see it in the theater and automatically make that connection.. So we decided to drop that design and focus on keeping elements like the tone or the sword. Really the most important thing for us was to tell his story.”Waititi told IGN.

Seeing the design that we will see in cinemas in Thor: Love & Thunder, which Disney already let us see in the trailer and in various promotional images, it is clear that key aspects have changed, such as the absence of a nose or marking the scars much more, which distanced them from the much-talked-about nasal absence of Voldemort and of that neat face with which we saw Ralph Fiennes. However, the sinister aspect of him, the shape of his face so rounded, his teeth and the white so marked are still very present in the character, which it will make it inevitable that comparisons can continue to appear.

In this sense, it seems clear that the responsibility of making a difference will fall more on the interpretation of Christian Bale than on the design itself, since, no matter how many differences they try to mark, in the end it is inevitable that they will resemble each other if they want to maintain their essence in the story. And it doesn’t seem like he’s going to have it easy, because, although deep down Voldemort and Gorr have nothing to do with each other, watching the trailers you can easily relate the expressions of the actor from The Dark Knight with the antagonist of Harry Potter.

Although, with the short vision that advances give, it is difficult to draw conclusions. We just have to trust that Bale captures the epicity of this villain hardened in the sword and the celestial powers.because here if there is a key difference that could avoid at all costs these comparisons that Taika Waititi and the rest of the team of Thor: Love & Thunder they intend to avoid. For now, we can only wait for the film to land in theaters next Friday, July 8, to draw conclusions.

