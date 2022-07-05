Love and Thunder were cut for being too scary

Christian Bale Confirms Gorr Shared Screen With Multiple Deleted Characters From Thor: Love And Thunder In ‘Creepy Scenes’

Few days to go Thor: Love and Thunder premiere, which has generated much expectation. It is understandable, considering that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) It’s one of the avengers loved ones, and that on this occasion he is going to face a villain played by Christian Bale. We know more or less what happens in the film thanks to some plot leaks that occurred after the red carpet premiere, and now we learn that Taika Waititi left many Thor 4 scenes outside the final cut.

This information comes after the news that Lena Headeythe actress of Game of Throneswas also cut from the film and has been sued by her British agency, troika, for the alleged withholding of their income. In statements to Prensaescenario, Bale reveals that he shot scenes with Peter Dinklage (whom we already saw as Eitri in Avengers: Infinity War), Y Jeff Goldblum (which appeared as Great master in Thor: Ragnarök). The actor doesn’t go into detail about what those scenes were, but he adds that it’s not uncommon for good material like that to sit on the cutting room floor.

Taika [Waititi] he really created a very, very, very good cast… I got to work with Peter Dinklage, who’s not in the final film, but I got to work with him, he’s fantastic. I also got to work with Jeff Goldblum, who is also not in the final film. As you can see, a lot of things end up on the cutting room floor, even if they are beautiful and shiny things.

The reason for that cut was that those scenes were too terrifying for a family movie, as Bale explains. Waititi is “a funny scoundrel, and did much funnier things than were allowed in the movie, in my opinion. But we must remember that we are making a family-oriented film«. The actor added. «We did a lot more terrifying things, and also weirder and creepier«.

However, there is a possibility that these will appear in the deleted scenes on the Blu-ray. With the upcoming release of the extended version of Spider-Man: No Way Homethere are chances that a longer version of Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in the future.

If you want to know more about Gorr, the villain of Thor: Love and Thunder, click on the following headlines

Gorr becomes Marvel’s highest rated villain according to early projections. “I would say he’s the nicest villain they’ve ever had. He is also the one who has done the most tests of all the villains that Marvel has had » ensures Waititi. And it seems that this sympathetic nature of the Marvel villain is what has managed to attract the attention of the public according to the director.

Christian Bale’s Gorr motivation in Thor: Love and Thunder will be true to the comics. Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson they also discussed Bale’s terrifying performance. “The rest of us were in our world of improv, comedy, and fun, and then he’d walk onto the set and we’d all look at each other and say, ‘Oh my God! This is really intense,” Hemsworth revealed. “It’s really scary.”

Is Gorr’s characterization the best of the UCM villains? Discover 5 characters that compete with him. Until now there have been several actors characterized and prepared to be able to play the villains, so the general appearance has to be decisive. Precisely for this reason today we want to review 5 UCM villains, apart from Gorr, who have hit the big screen with a major appearance.