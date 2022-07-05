Love and Thunder’, the fall of the Gods

“Another classic Thor story” the various occasional narrators of this, at bottom very classic, Thor story (or stories) repeat. in the manner of those Tales of Asgard who served as a complement during the early days of the appearance of the son of Odin in the four-color universe of Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder summarizes what we knew of the character (in cinema) to date with a relaxed format, as coined by Juan Marsé of If they tell you that I fell, “adventis”. Korg (the Jar Jar Binks of the MCU, and watch out, Taika Waititi is already preparing one of StarWars) or the God of Thunder himself place us in what could be the most twilight chapter of the most braggart blond of Asgard, removing iron from the beginning of this theological and deeply agnostic cosmic drama. Thor’s (classic) story, which is the legend that John Ford knows will remain in print while reality will be forgotten, narrated to a group of frightened children or in the heat of a bonfire, Waititi’s film speaks in the background of his jokes (of ovation, beginning with the gags at the cost of confusing Jane Foster’s name and surname) and her journey to the end of the whole world and space, to Eternity, of the unbearable lightness of loneliness.

For those who had predicted that the humorous and parodic DNA of Taika Waititi, already demonstrated and positively squandered in that space opera more The Adventures of Flesh Gordon that he Flash Gordon of mike hodges that is thor: ragnarok, would go like a comic steamroller on the remarkable work of Jason Aaron, screenwriter of the splendid comic cycle that went from the Butcher of Gods to Jane’s destiny as the Mighty Thor, to reassure you that the essence of it is here, from the emotional and vital arc of the new owner of Mjölnir, the hammer, to the infinite sadness of Gorr (a Christian Bale who comes out of a characterization that could fall into being the Betis footballer Joaquín imitating Ángel Garó).

Gods, men and women who feel alone and who manage that loneliness poorly are the ones who star in another classic Thor story that does not give up the spectacular action sequences (some of them from a subversive that is appreciated: a group of children killing and butchering monsters), to meta-referential laughter (Matt Damon and company in the mythological representations for New Asgard tourists), the most unusual Leo McCarey romantic comedy (Jane and Thor or the essential triangle of the film: the hammer, the Stormbreaker ax and Thor himself), the glam delirium (that kind of omnipotent residence of the gods that could be said to be taken from Pandora’s box, the essential album of our Superlopez) and a welcome formal daring (the encounter with Gorr in black and white on an asteroid that would be the very dark version of The little Prince) which proves even to the most skeptical that Taika Waititi is not alone for the easy lol.

Another classic story, then, of Thor that serves as the preview of the next of Guardians of the Galaxy, who rides the brifost with a good adventurous wind and with Tanngnjóstr and Tanngrisnir, who opens the door to the divine years of Roy Thomas, John Buscema and even Walt Simonson but above all closes the When Thor found Jane with as much or more affection than Rob Reiner himself would have shown.

For Marvel metal mythomaniacs

The best: a priceless Russell Crowe rewriting Wrath of the Titans with gayer calligraphy.

The worst: that Taika Waititi and his circumstances choke you.

DATA SHEET

Address: Taika Waititi Distribution: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Matt Damon, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista Country: USA Year: 2022 Release date: 06-24-2022 Gender: Fantastic Script: Taika Waititi. History: Taika Waititi, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Comic: Stan Lee, Jason Aaron Duration: 119 minutes

Synopsis: The God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s faced before: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), of Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the mighty thor.

