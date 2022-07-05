Love and Thunder – Special

Once Thor he was an arrogant and impulsive prince who was banished from Asgard by his father Odin. Since then, he has grown tremendously and has suffered numerous losses: now, he is haunted by the belief that all the people he loves are doomed to die. After the Battle of Earth, he renounces the throne of New Asgard and sets out on a journey of self-discovery. But when in Thor: Love and Thunder a new enemy arrives who has decided to exterminate all the gods, the God of Thunder must discover the mystery of the Vengeance of the Slaughterer of Gods and stop him. Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Chris Hemsworth returns to play Thor. The film is again directed by Taika Waititi, formerly at the helm of Thor: Ragnarok.

In Avengers: Endgamewe have seen a rather lost and confused version of Thor says Hemsworth. By the end of the film his mood was certainly better than at the beginning, but he still doesn’t know who he is or what place he occupies in the universe. He decides to take some time for himself to make his life meaningful.

Jane Foster / The mighty Thor

He is the world famous astrophysicist who discovered Thor when he fell to Earth after being banished from Asgard. Through their undeniable bond, Thor had rediscovered humility and respect for humanity, had once again proved himself worthy to wield her magic hammer, Mjolnir, and had fallen deeply in love with her. Over time, their relationship ended and Jane disappeared in the blip. Now, many years later, Jane has reappeared with a very troubling secret and new powers like Mighty Thor. Natalie Portman she plays the dual roles of Jane Foster and Mighty Thor.

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder.



In the previous films, Jane was a scientist who needed to be rescued by Thor, but in this film she solves her own problems and goes on a journey of her own. Portman says. He fights alongside Thor and the two form a team, but Jane is on her own path and this is truly thrilling.

Valkyrie / King of New Asgard

The last survivor of a group of Asgardian warriors, she escaped her painful past by becoming a scrap dealer on the planet Sakaar, a chaotic wasteland. She reluctantly joined Thor in the fight against her merciless sister, Hela, bent on conquering Asgard, and ultimately helped evacuate her Asgardian compatriots to a coastal village nicknamed New Asgard. Crowned King of New Asgard by Thor, she leads a quiet and rather boring life until Gorr the Slaughterer of the Gods threatens the safety of her people. Tessa Thompson returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Valkyrie.

Tessa Thompson is Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder.



When we first met her in Thor: RagnarokValkyrie was still dealing with guilt and pain says Thompson. He didn’t think he had many reasons to live and drowned his sorrows in alcohol. I think this time you will see her find purpose again.

Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods

He was a pious man who prayed to the gods with great devotion. But after witnessing too much death and destruction without any intervention from the gods, Gorr is consumed with anger and embarks on a mission to exterminate every single immortal in the Universe. Christian Bale joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as this terrifying antagonist.

Christian Bale is Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder.



Christian Bale is an extraordinary actor, who joined this project with both a sense of respect for the character and a playful attitude. says Tessa Thompson, interpreter of Valkyrie. It is terrifying. It is funny. He’s one of the best villains I’ve ever seen on screen and it was really cool working with him.

Zeus

The legendary king of the gods spends his days in excess, basking in the simple admiration of the lesser gods in the Grand Pantheon in Omnipotence City. He is too busy to realize that there are more and more empty seats in the Pantheon (those of Gorr’s victims) and he is not motivated enough to go in search of the Slaughterer of the Gods. Russell Crowe was chosen to take on the role of Zeus.

Russel Crowe is Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder.



Brian Chapek, producer of the film, applauds Russell Crowe’s choice for the role of Zeus. If you have to introduce the character of Zeus, you need a person who can step into his shoes he claims. Every day he was on set, Russell Crowe embodied Zeus to perfection. He had a truly majestic and confident presence, but he also had an amazing sense of humor that was perfect for this world.

Korg

He is an extremely charismatic Kronan warrior who was forced to participate in the challenge of champions organized by the Grand Master on the wreckage planet Sakaar. He had led the rebellion against the Grand Master, fled from Sakaar and helped Thor save the people of Asgard. Korg has remained Thor’s faithful companion for better or worse, and is now back by his side to help him deal with the greatest threat he has ever encountered. Director Taika Waititi plays Korg via motion capture and also voices him in the original version of the film.

Taika Waititi voiced Korg in the original language in Thor: Love and Thunder.



I think the best thing about Korg is the fact that he has always remained the same, even in the midst of all these characters who evolve, change and find different jobs. Waititi says. Keeps everyone down to earth .

Guardians of the Galaxy

The eccentric band of intergalactic outcasts led by Peter Quill aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), half man and half celestial, had teamed up with the Avengers to fight Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame.

Guardians of the Galaxy with Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder.



After the blip, this unlikely family, which includes the killer-turned-Avengers Nebula (Karen Gillan), the insect-like creature with empathic abilities Mantis (Pom Klementieff), the taciturn warrior Drax (David Bautista), the cybernetic raccoon Rocket (original voice of Bradley Cooper) and humanoid tree-like creature Groot (original voice of Vin Diesel), plays a vital role in helping Thor deal with the pain he’s trying to avoid.

Synopsis

The film follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a different journey from those faced up to now, in search of himself. But his rest is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor relies on the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s amazement, inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir. , like Mighty Thor. Together they embark on a shocking cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Vengeance of the Slaughterer of Gods and stop him before it’s too late.