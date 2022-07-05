Love and Thunder” arrives at the Knowledge of Posadas Imax this week

For Marvel fans, nothing is missing because “Thor: Love and Thunder” arrives at the most impressive screen in the country, that is, at the Posadas Imax. The last film of this God was released in 2017 (Thor Ragnarok) and now it returns by the hand of Taika Waititi.

Regarding the plot, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey that is unlike anything he has faced so far: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To face the threat, Thor asks for help to carry out a great battle that will culminate in the tetralogy.

About the cast, the film will feature a mix of regular faces, old acquaintances and new additions. There will be Chris Hemsworth again as Thor —which, according to Taika Waititi at the press conference prior to the premiere, is more Hemsworth than ever— and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, who will continue with the cumbersome and late process of LGTBIQ+ visibility in the MCU after what was seen in ‘Eternals’.

Joining them will be franchise regulars like Chris Pratt, who will play his Star-Lord from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, as well as Vin Diesel, who will once again voice Groot. The big surprise is the performance of Christian Bale, known for his role as Batman, who will play the role of Gorr the Butcher of Gods, the villain of the show, while Russel Crowe will be dropped to play Zeus in a cameo.

However, the focus will be on the return of Natialie Portman not only as Jane Foster, but as the new Goddess of Thunder.

Times of “Thor: Love and Thunder” in the Imax of Knowledge

As for the schedules of the functions for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday of this week they will be the following:

Thursday, July 7: 6:00 p.m. (Spanish 2D) and 9:00 p.m. (subtitled 3D).

Friday, July 8: 6:00 p.m. (3D Spanish) and 9:00 p.m. (2D subtitles).

Saturday, July 9: 3:00 p.m. (3D Spanish), 6:00 p.m. (2D Spanish) and 9:00 p.m. (3D subtitles).

Sunday, July 10: 5:00 p.m. (Spanish 2D) and 8:00 p.m. (subtitled 3D).

Tickets are available on the Imax Knowledge page. Also, from the ticket offices from 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday. General tickets $800, retirees and children under 12 years old $600.