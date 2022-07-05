Love and Thunder’ and the reasons to see the new Marvel tape

sound track

Rating: Enviable

All the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) have been accompanied by excellent soundtracks, composed by great musicians who, together with a worthy composition and extraordinary orchestras, have created the pieces that we have heard in iconic moments within the adventures of the mythical superheroes.

In the same way, the directors and editors of these films have chosen –sometimes– popular songs that have served to enhance scenes or entire popularity, the case of Iron Man with AC / DC, to name a few. Fact that seems, although not by popularity, it will happen again with Guns N’ Roses in Thor: Love and Thunder and that by the way, he will take the role perfectly.

The world like in the 80’s

With the aesthetic we all love.

Talking about the 1980s in Marvel Comics leads us to talk about one person: Jim Shooter. Editorial director from 1978 until almost the end of the following decade.

Whether we are more or less followers of his work as a writer, director or of the comics branch in general, we must know that Shooter changed the face of Marvel, and for the better, in many ways. One of them is very clear: the colorful and bizarre, the outfits of many heroes changed radically in these times and although the Nordic hero did not see his image radicalized in those years, characteristic stories of the time did emerge that influenced the plots of others. Characters like Surtur either Beta Ray Bill (for those who already saw in previous deliveries).

In addition to the nostalgia that confronts the penultimate decade of the 20th century with its aesthetics and soundtrack, by James Gunn in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1which we saw before in 2014.

The love of “8 years, 7 months, 6 days and 3 hours”

An intangible promise

Having said the above and making it clear that this film could be the plot of any song by The Police or George Michael, perhaps also something by Wham!, it is clear that we have a story worthy of dramas ahead of us. hollywoods to which we are accustomed by Marvel Studios; Kevin Feige loves drama and he is something well known in this already long list of more than 20 movies. Just remember the hype and the fan service shown in the last installment of Spiderman or the already mythical battle with Thanos that also resulted in the end of Iron Man or what is the same, the farewell of Robert Downey Jr.

If you are a follower of the saga starring Chris Hemsworth, you will understand what the return of Natalie Portman to the Marvel Universebut yes no, very briefly it is about a love that was worn out by the “alpha” role of scientist (Portman / Jane Foster) and superhero (Hemsworth / Thor Odinson), a fact that coupled with the lack of affective responsibility for Both parties ended in a dramatic goodbye, at least, that was the little that we have been allowed to glimpse.

a classic story

Rooted in the Marvel world

The plots of superheroes for Marvel have long been clear (with few exceptions). From point A to point B, with a flexible process full of laughs and frenetic moments full of action, no more and no less.

For this reason, I would dare to say that Thor is the first film of the Fourth Phase of the MCU that is really aware of that, so much so that it even makes fun of itself. The obvious references to the cinema of the 80s with Van Dame or Sigourney Weaver, the moments where there is likely to be a battle or a “miracle” have ceased to be a vague attempt to be “heroic” and have now become a very well achieved resource. .

The appearance of Christian Bale as the villain Gorr is magnificent, even with these common scenarios it is very enjoyable.

Who is the real Mighty Thor?

Mjolnir cannot have more than one owner.

Beyond the idyllic love of a couple between Jane Foster (Portman) and Thor (Hemsworth)One of the great draws of the film is seeing Foster holding Mjolnir and summoning lightning bolts in the same way – or better – than its former owner.

Much was said about the misnamed “Lady Thor” or how a leading role would change sex, but the truth, leaving aside the archaic reasons, seeing carrying the power of mighty thor Portman is wonderful, little is said about his incarnation, but the truth is that he was born for the role and if we were left without Hemsworth, it is a fact that we would have Thor for a while. Will it be him?

When is Thor released?

The new film of the son of Odin, called Thor: Love and Thunder, arrives in movie theaters throughout Mexico on July 6th.