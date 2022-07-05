Love and Thunder’, a hilarious story with two Thors in love and a terrifying Christian Bale









The arrival of Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, What We Do in the Shadows) to the Marvel universe with Thor: Ragnarök (2017) was a real breath of fresh air for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to its successful mix of drama with the most delirious comedy. And in Thor: Love and Thunder, the director doubles the bet with an even more surreal and fun film, but in which the epic and romanticism are not lacking either. It opens this Friday, July 8, in theaters.

A movie that It has touches of romantic comedy (those starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman), moments of real terror (in which Christian Bale shines as the terrifying Gorr) and that, above all, it’s a nice fairy tale.

And the fact is that the director himself confesses that this Thor: Love and Thunder, is “the movie a 7-year-old would have written”. Something that may sound lacking and that in the hands of another less skilled director could have been an absolute disaster, but that Waititi turns into an amazing film with two clearly differentiated parts: a romantic comedy and a horror story.

One of the comedies of the year that is based on the acclaimed stage of Jason Aaron in the comic book collection, during which turned Jane Foster into a female Thor and in which he discovered one of the most fascinating villains in the history of the series, Gorr, the butcher of godswhose name perfectly describes its intentions.

A film that is also one of the shortest in Marvel (it lasts less than two hours), which makes it work like a shot and there are no filler scenes. Waititi came to shoot more than four hours of film that have remained in the editing room, which demonstrates the importance of knowing how to get to the point.

Also highlight the appearance of various pantheons of new gods that will give much to talk about in the future, with an impressive and hilarious Zeus (Russell Crowe), at the head. Y lots of actor and character cameos (old and new), which we are not going to reveal to you so as not to burst your surprise. In addition to the usual appearance of The Guardians of the Galaxy.

A movie that it's even crazier and funnier than we expected. And it is that Waititi is not afraid to risk falling into ridicule but, at the same time, he takes himself very seriously sense of humor and parody, who are, after all, the great protagonists of Thor: Love and Thunder.









Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

A story starring superheroes The movie picks up where it left off ragnarok, with the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey with the Guardians of the Galaxy, helping those in need throughout the galaxy. But his retreat is interrupted by the assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who wants to destroy all the gods and has the necessary tools to do so. To combat it, Thor will request the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to his surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together they embark on an adventure across the galaxy to try to destroy the Butcher of Gods, before it’s too late. A story that Waitit narrates with the structure of a classic tale told by the light of a campfirewith two princes in love (Thor and the Mighty Thor) and a boogeyman willing to end the known universe (Gorr).







Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Two Thors better than one The highlight of the film is, without a doubt, that romantic comedy part starring the two Thors. With a surprising Natalie Portman that exudes power (and lightning and thunder!). Those of you who have read the comics will know that he gets Thor’s powers when he is in a delicate moment in his life, something that is very present in the film. Natalie was delighted to return to the series (she was not in the third installment), thanks to the empowerment of her character, which Goes from hero’s girlfriend to heroine in her own right. As to Chris Hemsworth, it shows that, since Waititi came to the saga, enjoy the character as a child. And it also makes us enjoy that pedantic (but irresistible) version of Thor, which makes us understand that his brother Loki couldn’t stand it. At the moment they have no intention of stopping playing the character. By the way, one of the most talked about things in the film is his nude, the first in a Marvel tape.







Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ But the one who takes the show is Christian Bale. Every time the screen appears, it darkens and everything accessory disappears, so that we can focus on it. The fragile aspect of him, between zombie and vampire, contrasts with the interpretive strength of the actor, who is impossible to stop looking at in each of his scenes, as if he had hypnotized us. Marvel movies tend to falter in their villains, with exceptions such as Thanos, Dr. Octopus or the Green Goblin. But we already told you that this Gorr, the butcher of gods, has earned a position, at the height of Thanos, in that ranking of Marvel villains. His co-stars say that when they were shooting with him they were really scared and we believe it.







Christian Bale in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Tessa Thomson is also fantastic as the Valkyrie Queen, current ruler of esse earthly Asgard that Waititi turns into an amusement park. By the way, her character is not the only LGTBIQ that appears in the film. And it’s impossible not to stand out the exaggerated and funny interpretation of Russell Crowewhich turns Zeus into a true showman, while parodying his own role in Gladiator. Without forget Waititi’s own sympathetic performance as Korgthe rocky man friend of Thor.







Tessa Thompson in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’