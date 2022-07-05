Lightyear: what did Tom Hanks say about one of the great controversies of the film | Toy Story nnda nnlt | FAME

the premiere of “Lightyear” brought with it various controversies and one of them was the replacement of Tim Allen as the iconic voice of Buzz Lightyear in all the “Toy Story” movies. The actor Chris Evans, known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel movies, it was the new choice, but fans of the franchise haven’t been sold on this choice. Finally, Tom Hanks gave his point of view on this.

Previously, Tim Allen had also given his opinion on his replacement and was disappointed for not being included in the project, as it was something they had had in mind for a long time.

This decisionand it has cost a lot Disneybecause “Lightyear” has not done very well at the box office. So far, they have only been able to raise 189 million of the 200 million dollars they invested to make it.

Now it was the turn of Tom Hanks, who recently shot the Elvis Presley biopic, to speak about these controversies.

Buzz Lightyear and the robot cat Sox on an adventure together within the movie “Lightyear” (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures)

WHAT DID TOM HANKS SAY ABOUT TIM ALLEN’S REPLACEMENT IN “LIGHTYEAR”?

When Tom Hanks was promoting his new movie, “Elvis,” he was asked about the controversial change of Tim Allen who gave his voice to Buzz Lightyear for decades. Basically, the “Forrest Gump” actor said that he didn’t understand why they had made that decision.

“Actually, I wanted to go toe-to-toe with Tim Allen and then they wouldn’t let him. I do not understand that”, he told the medium “CinemaBlend”

In the same way, he was asked about Chris Evans as a replacement for his friend and, in a nutshell, he said that it did not have the same effect as the original actor.

“Yes, yes, I know. Here’s the thing: I want to go back to theaters with a bunch of strangers and leave the theater with something in common. That’s what I want to do and, seeing a movie with (Allen), I’m looking forward to it”, he added.

WHAT IS “LIGHTYEAR” ABOUT?

The new movie in the “Toy Story” franchise is not a prequel, but rather acts as Buzz Lightyear’s origin story that would have inspired the creation of the doll that Andy’s mom bought in the first movie.

The premise of the film is that humans are trapped on an unknown planet and the Space Guardians of Star Command must find a way to get them out of there.