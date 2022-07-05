L ‘hommage à Elsa Schiaparelli

A Schiaparelli haute couture fall-winter 2022/23 look



The Musée des arts décoratifs is set up for the grand opening of «Shocking! Les mondes surréalistes d’Elsa Schiaparelli », the Parisian exhibition dedicated to the stylist who is the symbol of surrealism. The atmosphere is that of great occasions. Celebrities in the front row. From stylist friends Olivier Rousteing, Gherardo Felloni And Walter Chiapponi to star like Emma Watson, Rita Ora And Marisa Berenson. Everything is ready for the great tribute to the couturier signed by his contemporary heir Daniel Roseberry who, excited in the backstage, confesses to feeling legitimized for the first time to: «Being closer to Elsa’s work and to the archives. It is as if I have received some kind of permission. ‘

While remaining faithful to a personal path successfully undertaken for some time now for the Diego Della Valle. “This season I wanted to convey a more fun spirit, with a collection that would let people’s eyes show the joy and fun that were in designing it”, continued Roseberry. Alongside an almost childish approach, as evidenced by the soundtrack that ranges from citations to Jurassic park to references to Star wars. “They are the films that accompanied my youth and that tell a romantic and innocent approach, like mine was in fashion as a boy,” she continued. And almost theatrical, one might say, given that the models come out of a staircase illuminated by the light, like an ideal stage. The first look is a velvet jacket, the dominant material in the collection, embroidered with grapes inspired by the maison’s archive.

Corsets and bustiers that mark the waist give a touch of seduction, like skin left provocatively bare. Velvet suits are cinched at the waist by a sculptural belt, while sumptuous straw hats become the ideal place for imaginary birds to perch. Huge earrings are themselves an integral part of the clothes. Seductive guêpière lacing encloses the body, like the infinite metal and pearl chains that mark the silhouettes. Three-dimensional blooms instead stand out on the bodices and sleeves of the gowns, another reference to the history of the couturier, which today lives on more clearly than ever.

Judgement. There is a little bit of Elsa and there is a little bit of Daniel in this collection. It is as if the two worlds had magically found a meeting point to celebrate the evolution of a brand that today proves to have conquered its direction in the contemporary world.