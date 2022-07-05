Key Alves, the volleyball player who earns 50 times more on OnlyFans than on the court

onlyfans, an exclusive content platform, has become an alternative for people looking to generate more income. Such is the case of Key Alvesvolleyball player, who knew how to take advantage of this social network to increase her earnings.

“Like it or not, today is my biggest income and I consider myself an athlete, model, influencer, businesswoman and entrepreneur. I earn about 50 times more with digital platforms than with the volleyball. and more in onlyfansbecause the monthly price is fixed,” he explained in an interview with Or Globe.

Key Alves He mentioned that his subscribers will never find erotic photographs in his account, since the images he shares on his page are the result of professional sessions.

“The photos I post on my page onlyfans sessions ‘lights’ and professionals are totally destined. No nudity or anything like that. Anyone looking for this on my profile won’t find it,” he commented.

The player of Osasco Volleyball Club of Sao Paulo He ended by indicating that despite obtaining more income, he does not have in mind to leave volleyball. “I love playing more than taking pictures. That’s why I’m not going to stop my career on the court even if I earn less,” she said.

