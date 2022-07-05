Kevin Feige denies rumors about Natalie Portman’s departure after Thor: The Dark World

Kevin Feige has denied rumors about Natalie Portman’s departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Thor: The Dark World. The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Not everyone remembers that, even before that Alan Taylor boarded the project, i Marvel Studios they hired Patty Jenkins (Monster, Wonder Woman) at the suggestion of Natalie Portman to direct Thor: The Dark World (2013) but his idea of ​​creating a kind of “Superhero version of Romeo and Juliet“Was not approved by the company, prompting the director to abandon directing. At the time, however, some reports revealed that the interpreter of Jane Foster remained deeply saddened by the passing of Patty Jenkins and that, were it not for its contractual obligations, he would have given up on his role in the sequel to Thor.

During a promotional interview with Empire Magazinethe president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige shed light on the matter. When asked to talk about the posting seemingly irrevocable between the studio and Natalie Portman afterwards Thor: The Dark Worldthe producer explained that the actress’s absence fromMCU it was never a real departure from his point of view: “My impression was that if there was an interesting role, [Natalie] would be back.“Natalie Portman, on the other hand, added that it is now”in the business of impressing his children“And he doesn’t know if he can”get over it. “

When Taika Waititi he started to write Thor: Love and Thunderalso, the New Zealand director he had no intention of including Jane Foster or a female version of the Thunder God but, during the writing process, he thought “Wouldn’t it be interesting and very unexpected if we brought Jane back into this story?“. For this reason, Waititi went to Natalie Portman’s house to propose his idea for the movie.

The actress, for her part, admitted that she was not particularly surprised that Marvel Studios had found a way to bring Jane back to the Marvel Cinematic Universehowever explaining that he never imagined that the character would become Mighty Thor: