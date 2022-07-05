Keanu Reeves, canceled in China for his support for Tibet

MADRID, 25 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

On March 3, the 35th edition of the benefit concert took place Tibet House, virtual event in support of Tibet’s independence from China which featured artists like Laurie Anderson, Patti Smith, Cyndi Lauper, Iggy Pop or Keanu Reeves. As a result of his participation, The protagonist of The Matrix has become the target of Chinese censorshipas some platforms have removed their movies.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Chinese platforms such as Tencent Video, Youku, iQiyi and Migu Video have removed the productions Reeves works on from their catalogs. The outlet notes that at least 19 movies have disappeared from Tencent Video. In the case of Youku and Migu Video, all his films have been eliminated except Toy Story 4, in which he participated dubbing Duke Caboom.

Among the censored films are the Matrix saga, Speed: Maximum power, The amazing journey of Bill and Ted, When you least expect it or The lake house. As the Los Angeles Times points out, iQiyi returns the following message when searching for the actor’s name: “Sorry, no results were found related to Keanu Reeves. Due to applicable laws, regulations and policies, some results are not displayed“.

“It is a curious case that is worth following. We tend to think of the censorship machine in China as a really coordinated monster, but the fact that we’re seeing these mixed signals suggests that some of these measures are coming from different places.Alex Yu, a researcher at the China Digital Times news organization, told the media.It is unclear who ordered these removals, China’s regulatory agencies or the platforms, which acted proactively to remove potentially problematic content.“, he added.

Reeves’s participation in the concert already brought him problems earlier in the year. After announcing that he would attend the event, some Chinese citizens attacked the star on social networks and threatened to boycott the premiere of Matrix Resurrections, which arrived in theaters in the Asian country on January 14.