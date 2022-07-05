Kate Winslet and the rest

n the series, what is told is as important as the secrets, some of them terrible, that their characters hide. Kate Winslet had to keep one of them related to the character of Ryan Ross played by Cameron Mann, on whom she pivots the family plot of ‘Mare of Easttown’. As the 46-year-old actress of ‘Titanic’ has confessed, when she read the script (in June 2018) she had to keep her mouth shut to her teenage children, in particular chapter 7, where one of the main enigmas is unraveled . “I share everything that has to do with my work with them and they often ask me questions. They love it, they are really fascinated with what I do and they bring cool and interesting things.” But in the case of the demons that grip the life of Detective Mare Sheehan, played by Winslet, she didn’t want them to know anything about her. Her husband, Edward Abel Smith, knew the scenes, so to keep the mystery safe, they both spoke in whispers so they couldn’t hear a single word of the content. “It’s been very difficult to keep them out,” said Winslet, who was “relieved” when HBO Max finally aired the series in early 2021 and the secret about Ryan came out.

‘Mare of Easttown’ has been one of the series that have penetrated the deepest this year. First for the role of her protagonist, an excellent Kate Winslet who gets into the skin of a detective for whom everything seems to go wrong. Both her family life and her police work, unable to turn around an old case, as well as her love relationships, do not end up working. The hostile town of deep America (Pennsylvania) where she lives does not seem like her best ally; some of her neighbors rebuke her, in her close circle they set traps for her, nobody tells the truth. There’s little light, it’s very cold and it doesn’t seem like her neighbors are having too much fun. Mare’s life is leaking everywhere. A former local basketball legend, she goes through a deep depression. A traumatic event haunts her; she is blocked. It is impossible not to get carried away by the hardships of this truthful and knocked out woman, with whom she suffers in every setback and enjoys it when, only sometimes, she scores a victory. Kate Winslet is a textbook antiheroine, devoid of epic, a simple woman who struggles unsuccessfully to be happy and scare away her ghosts.





On HBO they have been smart. As with another popular title on the platform, the sweeping ‘Succession’, they decided to pique viewers’ interest with weekly rations instead of releasing every episode of the season at once. In this way, the phenomenon has been developing little by little thanks to a promotion as effective as it is ancient, word of mouth. The recommendation of a friend or family member with whom you share tastes usually works in these cases where success is not guaranteed in advance, and you start with uncertainty. Also, the series skilfully escapes from the archetypal thriller and puts the accent on the human aspect. Everything matters: the complicated relationship between its characters, life in a community that does not come out of a mood and economic downturn, the value of motherhood, as well as the inevitable dose of action. It does not seem strange that the miniseries has won three statuettes at the 2021 Emmy Awards: Best Leading Actress (Kate Winslet), Best Supporting Actor (Evan Peters) and Best Supporting Actress (Julianne Nicholson).

All the plots of this crime drama – in which detective Mare Sheehan investigates a strange murder at a crucial moment in her life – seem to culminate in the first season. Last summer, its creator, Brad Ingelsby, responded to the possibility of a second part: “If we can come up with a plot that is as brilliant, that does justice to the characters and continues the story in an organic and surprising, I would love to do it, soon I just don’t know what the story is. That’s the problem right now.” For her part, Kate Winslet agrees that the miniseries is a priori “closed” and that the return of this struggling detective who, like her town, is trying to raise her head, is not expected. However, she leaves a door open as long as a proposal is raised that is at least as “surprising and exciting” as the one she had in her hands. “Then we would have a talk,” says the actress, who more than anything fears that “the personal journey” of her character is not up to par. And it ends ambiguously, without clarifying if there will be more ‘Mare of Easttown’: “I don’t have it in mind right now, but I love Mare. If we could offer him a great season I would consider it very seriously”.

