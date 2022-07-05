Karmaland 5: When does it start and what are the rules of Vegetta777’s Minecraft series?

After karma land 5 will be officially announced, fans of the Minecraft series created by content creators Vegeta777 Y willyrexawait the date on which this new season of the saga begins, to see what surprises await the participants on this server.

After approximately more than a year of waiting, there will be 11 streamers who will participate in this adventure, of which one of the founders has already dictated the rules for this delivery, which must be respected by those who will be part of this story, which will come out first tortillaland 2of auronplay.

In this installment, Luzu will be able to become Mayor of Karmaland 5 and get revenge for last season? This will be known during the development of the plot, whose total duration is unknown.

Who participates in Karmaland 5?

The 11 creators of gaming content were not announced on Karmaland’s official Twitter account, but rather, in a peculiar way, they confirmed their participation by publishing the letters that form the name of the Minecraft series on their profiles, so they remained the following way:

Willyrex

Vegeta777

Alexby11

bysTaXx

Ruby

handle

luzu

lolita

Fargan

IlloJuan

Quackity

When and where will Karmaland 5 be released?

Following the release of the official Karmaland 5 trailer on Vegetta777’s YouTube channel on June 29, which showed the skin of the participants of this season, at the end of this video, it was seen that the confirmed date of the premiere of the series is next Saturday, July 9.

The beginning of this story in Minecraft can be seen on the Twitch and YouTube channels of the 11 players who seek to have fun and entertain their audience.

What are the Karmaland 5 rules for its participants?

Blocks belonging to any member’s house cannot be broken.

You cannot modify or destroy any structures related to the town.

Do not put mines inside the houses of the participants.

In case of finding any object or game mechanic that unbalances the series, communicate it.

Not ratatopos (metagamming).

You only know what you have been told or what happens during the series. It wasn’t in the real world.

Not commands.

Not experience farms.

Not villager farms.

If you find any bug, report it to the gods.

Do not use diamond until we decide to unlock it.

Do not go to other dimensions until you decide.

Mod for making trades.

Do not enter the server under the influence of any type of drug.

Do not leave the established exploration limits until you decide.

Do not use turrets until you decide to unlock.

Do not burn other people’s buildings.

It can be played off-camera but not to make significant progress.

