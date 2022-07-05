Justin Bieber, even his gray jumpsuits are from Balenciaga

In the last two years there has been a lot of talk about clothing suitable for home use, to take home: sports shirts, comfortable gym pants, sturdy shoes enough to go from home to the supermarket and then back home. Generally, they are garments to wear without thinking too much that do not even need to be particularly beautiful because, anyway, who will ever see them? Justin Bieber, unlike most, he has made comfort a lifestyle and to stay up to his reputation, even his household items are signed. By virtue of this, the clothes at home are the same that he wears everywhere. Take, for example, the outfit he wore in Beverly Hills to go to a religious function with his wife Hailey one evening in late June: he was wrapped in very wide sweatpants. Balenciagaa tattered t-shirt under a heavy leather jacket (Justin loves the summer coat) and a pair of candid Nocta Hot Step Air friend Drake.

A look finished with a pair of extravagant glasses Balenciaga and a really giant diamond ring in the shape of a cross. This is the look designed by the pop superstar. A comfortable fit definitely makes sense depending on the circumstances. For the past few weeks, Bieber has been keeping aloof after informing fans on Instagram that he has had some health complications from his syndrome. Ramsay Hunt, a viral infection that can cause temporary facial paralysis. Currently he has stopped the world tour Justice, which will leave Italy again at the end of July. In reality, JB has an unbridled passion for Balenciaga designer clothes, also because he works for the brand. Since last summer he has participated in four campaigns for the French fashion house, joining the group of eclectic ambassadors of the creative director Demna with Ye, Kim Kardashian and to the prestigious French actress Isabelle Huppert.

At the April Grammys, she wore a giant Balenciaga dress, paired with an even bigger pair of Balenciaga HardCrocs and, on tour, she showed off many of Demna’s boldest pieces of clothing on stage. Even in moments of pause, the swag never stops.