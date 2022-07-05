Justin Bieber and wife Hailey kiss the son of friends, both of whom dream of becoming parents

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin embrace little Ryver, the son of their friend Jason Kennedy whom they call “grandson”. The tender kiss on the cheek of the newborn makes the eyes of Instagram fans sparkle: “You will be perfect parents someday.”

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey kiss Ryverthe friend’s son Jason Kennedywhich they call “grandson“The American star on Instagram shared the photo of the tender moment in which the couple who married in 2018 kiss the newborn, then the comment of the father:”Thank you for loving him so much“. The two are very fond of baby Kennedy, born last April 4, and according to what the supermodel revealed, in a few years they could also give birth to a Bieber junior.

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s shot with newborn Ryver

Little Ryver Kennedy was born on April 4th and is the son of a close friend of Justin and Hailey Bieber, journalist Jason Kennedy. In the last few hours, the two Hollywood stars have visited their “nephew”, as they call him, and have printed a sweet kiss on his cheek, winning hearts and likes from millions of fans who wish to see them as parents one day. “You will be the best parents in the world someday” writes a user in the comments.

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s desire to become parents

They may already be thinking of a child too. After the wedding in 2018, and the second yes in 2019, they may continue to build their future together very soon. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal in February 2022, the supermodel had confessed to wanting children but the time was not yet right. The pandemic, then the mini stroke that hit her, finally the latest drama, the Ramsey Hunt syndrome that paralyzed the singer’s face, slowed down their projects. In February Baldwin reported:

Hailey Bieber: “I had a mini stroke, my husband Justin was talking to me and I couldn’t answer”

I think I have ingrained in my head that I wanted to have kids right away, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m still super, super young! We will try this in the next two years.

Justin Bieber also wishes to have children someday, loving children very much, as he confessed in an interview with Access Hollywood: “You look at them as if they are a miracle”.