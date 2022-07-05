Julia Roberts wears a Mexican-inspired dress in her new romantic comedy

The trailer for the new romantic comedy “Passage to Paradise”, starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney was an instant trending topic. And one of the looks of the American actress in the first preview of the film -a dress Mexican-inspired – set off alerts that the costumes of Julia Roberts It will be a highlight of his return to the big screen.

The dress With which Julia Roberts looks splendid in the preview of “Ticket To Paradise” (its original English title) refers at first sight to a traditional Mexican design, more precisely to a huipil dress from Chiapas.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker