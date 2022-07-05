Julia Roberts passionately kisses her husband on their 20th wedding anniversary

The star of ‘Pretty Woman’ has celebrated two decades of marriage with a romantic image

Julia Roberts still loves to kiss her husband, Daniel Moder, after 20 years of marriage.

The star of ‘Pretty Woman’ has celebrated the wedding anniversary this Monday and has taken the opportunity to publish a romantic image in which she passionately kisses the director of photography.

“⭐️TWENTY⭐️ #can’t stopmiling😊 #can’t stopkissing😘,” the actress captioned the image.

After its publication, thousands of friends and fans have congratulated the couple on the networks: “Happy anniversary, lovebirds! ❤️❤️ &rdquor ;, wrote the actress and wife of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, while the interpreter’s niece, Emma Roberts, and the stylist Elizabeth Stewart also posted some heart emojis.

“I can’t stop, I won’t stop 🙌🔥🙌 I love you guys & rdquor ;, commented a friend; Goals!! Happy Anniversary! 💛💛 & rdquor ;, added another.

Moder also expressed his deep affection for his wife last year with a pre-wedding photo.

Related news

“Today we begin our 20th year of marriage. This photograph was in a dusty box before that great idea… just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time & rdquor ;, she wrote next to the image.

The actress and the cinematographer maintain a very discreet life in Malibu, where they usually reside with their three children; the twins, Phinnaeus Walter and Hazel Patricia, and Henry Daniel.