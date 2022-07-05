Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz lead the revival of the romantic comedy

It’s a question older than hunger, and also a most intriguing one: why are there so many bad rom-coms? Or rather, why can’t all romantic comedies be like When Harry met Sallyor at least as TheHoliday? It should be easy to write, direct and release a successful romantic comedy, right? Because enjoying them is thrown away. Still, every time I get on a plane, I keep coming across the same old gray options, soulless movies that barely deserve to be remembered.

But those hungry for romantic comedies are in luck. The great Cameron Diaz has just announced that, far from retiring, he will star in a triumphant return to the big screen in the Netflix film Back-in-Actionalongside Jamie Foxx. I don’t know if a romance would end up between this crazy pair, but I do know that it’s been a long time since I’ve seen Diaz in a comic role. And that is more than enough.

As if Diaz’s return wasn’t enough, also Julia Roberts (a true authority when it comes to romantic comedies) will return to the genre that launched his career. will be in the movie Ticket to Paradise, co-starring George Clooney, another stalwart of romantic comedies. Yes, you read that right: Julia Roberts and George Clooney will appear together in a movie as “two long-divorced parents who impulsively marry.” Oscar! Oscar now, or I rebel!

Regardless of whether these movies turn out good or not, It fills me with joy to know that fresh and quality material is being cooked in the romantic comedy. The genre had been a long fallow season, with dark independent films coming to the fore. And since I now have fewer reproductive rights than my mother did when she was my age, sometimes all it takes is a movie full of blunders, footfalls in dizzying high heels, kisses, first dates, and mellow, accommodating drama to get me out of this lethal loop..

Welcome back to the fold of romantic comedies, Cameron and Julia. We have missed you. By the way, it’s time to see again My best friend’s Wedding.