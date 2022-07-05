Johnny Depp is sentenced to pay 38 thousand dollars for the evidence he used against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard / Courtesy

Johnny Depp must pay $38,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) for the evidence he used to win the libel suit against his ex-partner Amber Heard.

According to the Newsweek news portal, the American actor, film producer and musician must cover this amount to the ACLU, noting that they are for fee payments.

It should be noted that at the beginning of the legal battle, the artist had been requested to pay up to 80 thousand dollars, indicating that it was at the rate of: “Considerable expense used in responding to the onerous subpoenas presented by Mr. Depp of an underlying action in which neither the ACLU nor any of its employees are parties.”

However, the Manhattan Supreme Court, Arthur Engoron, ruled that $38,000 was more than enough to cover his services.

On the other hand, the same web portal has echoed the words of Jessica Meyers, one of the personal lawyers of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean, who has announced that her client will fight to overturn this sentence, since she considers that the compensatory amount as something exorbitant and unreasonable.

The libel lawsuit against Heard resulted in a loss for the Aquaman artist, who must now pay Depp $10.3 million; while the actor’s lawyer will have to pay the actress two million dollars, after saying that he also defamed her.

Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez / Courtesy

For now, Johnny has preferred not to comment on the matter and continue with his personal life, in addition to redirecting his professional career because many of his commitments were canceled when his ex-partner accused him of exercising domestic violence on her.

In turn, the actress’s legal team has filed a request to annul the verdict of the trial for defamation against her ex-husband or to carry out a new judicial process stating that the ruling is based on poor quality evidence and that the jury had a fake member, according to documents filed by TMZ.