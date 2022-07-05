JLo and Ben Affleck buy ‘bargains’ at a flea market

When it comes to saving money and taking advantage of a good offer, not even celebrities can resist, that is the case of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who did not pass up the bargains of a dollar at the Melrose flea market in Los Angeles , California, where they were captured this weekend, peopleenespanol.com

The couple was accompanied by their children Emme and Samuel, who did some shopping the day before the 4th of July festivities. JLo was caught holding her cell phone as she walked through the market arm in arm with her future husband.

There was a time when while walking through the stalls, ‘La Diva del Bronx’ took Samuel by the arm, the son the actor had with Jennifer Garner, with whom he was married from 2005 to 2018. On the other hand, Ben Affleck was he saw living in a pleasant way with Emme.