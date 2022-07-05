Jennifer Lopez, queen of daytime looks with a long skirt

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They are still looking for a new car. The couple has already been seen several times in recent weeks on the streets of Los Angeles visiting dealerships and testing cars until they find one that completely convinces them. but this time not only the singer and the actor have gone, but they have also been accompanied by their children who seem to be very excited about this new purchase. But what has caught our attention the most in this new excursion has been JLo’s look formulated by a long skirt perfect for a day plan like this.

As a good fashion expert and following the line with which we have been seeing her in recent days in search of the ideal car with long and very original looks, JLo this time has chosen to combine a very tight basic black t-shirt with a skirt that has revolutionized her entire outfit, turning it into an ideal set for a day plan like a shopping trip with friends or an afternoon of cocktails on a terrace. We have loved this skirt for many reasons and one of them is that it is perfect for both tall and short women because it has a long legs effect and thanks to its print, combining smooth stripes in black and red with leopard print, you can create a look with a lot of personality and you will only need a basic blouse to go divine.

for the shoes, JLo has once again opted for esparto wedges in black, her best ally in these errands since the artist likes to gain a few centimeters in height and she does it wonderfully with wedges that have all the appearance of being super comfortable and manage to lift the look to the top.

And to complete the look, a luxury bag. JLo has taken her Birkin for a walk from Hermès in black, the unbeatable complement to reach a diva style.

MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

