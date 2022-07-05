Jennifer Lopez in a white t-shirt, jeans and sneakers

To brighten up the weekend for those of us who are working, Jennifer Lopez has once again given us a moment with her fiancé Ben Affleck. Together they have visited a Rolls-Royce store, we suppose to look for a new car to add to their garage. It has also occurred to us that they have probably gone to rent one to use as a wedding car on the day they get married, but we do not bet so much on this idea. But well, the really important thing is that we have been able to enjoy some very nice photos of the couple and, those of us who love fashion in all its versions, of a basic look that always works plus the signature bag that is a trend among the most stylish.

In this Jennifer Lopez look, the singer has opted for the combination of three great classics from the world of fashion that are always better together. Few things we like more than a white t-shirt with wide jeans and classic-style sneakers like yours. Although we love them separately and we think they work with any look, if we put the three together we think they add up a lot. It seems that they were born to combine.

The best thing about this Jennifer Lopez look is that she has built it from clothes that we all have. Surely in your closet you can find the three key garments with which she has played. It is the good thing about the singer’s style, that most of the time we can follow her guidelines without having to go to the store first.

Getty Images

The touch with which Jennifer Lopez has managed to be faithful to her most groundbreaking style is in the bag. She has chosen to wear Dior’s fashion model, the ‘Book’, in various colours. Ideal to give a ‘twist’ to the basics.

Getty Images

