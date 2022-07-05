Jeep have been the ideal car for the protagonists of movies and television series

From spotting dinosaurs to transporting superheroes, braving a tornado or saving nature, Jeeps have been reliable companions for all kinds of adventures.

Various generations of Jeep models have starred in magical moments on the big and small screen since the 1950s, coinciding with the launch of the first civilian versions of the Jeep Willys.

The seventh art and Jeep can boast of a fruitful relationship that exceeds six decades. If behind the scenes, the brand’s vehicles have been an ideal means of transporting actors, equipment and filming material to the most remote places, the various Jeep ranges have been an essential part of a wide variety of productions since the 1950s. . In fact, Jeep did not premiere in the seventh art with a war film or one set in the wildest nature, but with a suspense film, “The Man with my Face” (1951), a disturbing thriller in which the impersonation of the protagonist’s personality. Adventure movies have been a genre in which Jeep, due to the performance of its models, has always been very present. After appearing in the long-running television series “Lassie” (1954-74), Jeep did not hesitate to go on safari in the most remote Africa in the company of John Wayne in “Hatari!” (1962). Directed by Howard Hawks, this film shows the camaraderie and professionalism of the “Hawksian” heroes in all its splendor as well as incorporating a Henri Mancini classic “The March of the Baby Elephant” in its soundtrack. A year earlier, Jeep made its debut in Spanish cinema as a military vehicle in Button de Ancla, starring the Dynamic Duo.

Jeep and the magic of the cine