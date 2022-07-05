Jeep have been the ideal car for the protagonists of movies and television series
From spotting dinosaurs to transporting superheroes, braving a tornado or saving nature, Jeeps have been reliable companions for all kinds of adventures.
Various generations of Jeep models have starred in magical moments on the big and small screen since the 1950s, coinciding with the launch of the first civilian versions of the Jeep Willys.
In fact, Jeep did not premiere in the seventh art with a war film or one set in the wildest nature, but with a suspense film, “The Man with my Face” (1951), a disturbing thriller in which the impersonation of the protagonist’s personality.
Adventure movies have been a genre in which Jeep, due to the performance of its models, has always been very present. After appearing in the long-running television series “Lassie” (1954-74), Jeep did not hesitate to go on safari in the most remote Africa in the company of John Wayne in “Hatari!” (1962). Directed by Howard Hawks, this film shows the camaraderie and professionalism of the “Hawksian” heroes in all its splendor as well as incorporating a Henri Mancini classic “The March of the Baby Elephant” in its soundtrack. A year earlier, Jeep made its debut in Spanish cinema as a military vehicle in Button de Ancla, starring the Dynamic Duo.
Jeep and the magic of the cine
In more recent times, the Jeep Wrangler is the perfect car to discover the dinosaurs, face them and escape from the T‑Rex in Jurassic Park (1993), a film directed by Steven Spielberg in which the brand’s most classic off-roader Enjoy many minutes of screen time. Precisely, the director of Cincinnati appears with a face of few friends at the wheel of a Jeep CJ 7 in a scene from “Back to the Future (1985) in which Marty McFly, with his inseparable skateboard, hooks himself to the rear bumper so as not to be late a class In the second part of this franchise, set in an “alternative” 2015, appears a 1987 Jeep Wrangler YJ with camo paint and fully equipped for adventure.
In Twister (1996), the Jeep Pick Up Honcho Townside that faces the tornado takes on a special role, while the Jeep Cherokee is the vehicle of the Peletier family in the television series The Walking Dead.
Jeep’s presence in the cinema has been reflected in the range in the form of special series and limited editions. A well-recorded example is the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Tomb Raider Edition, based on the vehicle in which Lara Croft stars in the parachute scene in Tomb Raider Cradle of Life (2003). In the superhero genre, the Jeep Renegade Dawn of Justice Special Edition features many of the unique car features featured in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016).
Thus, Jeep has been the ideal car for the protagonists of movies and television series due to its intrepid profile and its ability to face all types of terrain.