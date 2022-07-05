Janet Jackson, a docuseries tells of his rise among the greats of pop

Janet Jackson with no more secrets. From 7 July it airs on Sky Documentaries (also in streaming on Now and available on demand) Janet Jackson. This is my story. My Truth. In the four-part docuseries, produced by herself Janet Jackson with his brother Randy and made by Workerbee Documentary Films under the direction of Benjamin Hirschthe American artist opens his heart and the treasure chest of his memory to the viewer.

Filmed over three years with archival footage, never-before-seen home videos and interviews with colleagues, stars and friends, the series spans the artist’s entire life, from entering the entertainment world as a child to the relationship. troubled with his father and brother Michael, up to the scandal of the so-called “nipplegate”, when he was left uncovered during the performance at the Superbowl, and the fight for the defense of his reputation.

The incredible and exclusive chronicle of a pop icon who, despite the difficulties, has never stopped believing in love and conquering the world with her music. In the first episode of her, her five brothers sign for Motown Records and the whole family moves from Gary, Indiana, to Los Angeles, Janet’s fate is already sealed even though she would rather become a lawyer.

In the second chapter Janet takes her life in hand, at the age of 20, after two unsuccessful albums and a failed marriage: she fires her father and writes her first great album, Control. The album, however, did not have the success of Thriller, which turns his big brother into a global superstar. From that moment her relationship with Michael is cracked and Janet talks about it in the second record of her, Rhythm Nation 1814who finally launches her as an international artist.

In the third episode we are at the beginning of the 90s, when everyone wants a piece of Janet: she signs with multimillion-dollar sponsors, acts in films, becomes a sex icon. But when her surname is tainted by accusations of pedophilia against her brother, Janet’s career is also put to the test.

As if that were not enough, in 2004 comes the performance at the Superbowl and the infamous “nipplegate” scandal, which plunges Janet’s music into the blacklist of several broadcasters. All while Justin Timberlake, male artist, comes out unscathed from the accident. Despite everything, Janet is determined to restore her image. But yet another proof arrives: the sudden death of Michael.

In the fourth and final episode, broadcast on Thursday 28 July, it shows Janet today, a mature woman and finally at peace with herself. She performs on the stage of Billboard Award in full shape, with nothing left to lose. Despite the wounds inflicted by past relationships, she seeks love again. And it is in the history of pop.