James Cameron reveals the long duration that Avatar 2 will have and does not want complaints

Although already Avatar It was a rather long movie. Avatar 2 It seems that it will not be left behind in its duration, and director James Cameron does not want complaints about it.

Avatar: The Way of Water would exceed the duration of Avatar

After the incredible success of Avatar Back in 2009, it was clear that this was not going to be the last we would see of the Na’vi and Pandora. Thus, James Cameron soon received the green light to develop a series of sequels that would expand his story and his world in the purest style. Lord of the Rings. The filmmaker began to develop four sequels full of adventure, epic and, by the looks of it… a long, long time.

Thus, this year it will hit theaters. Avatar 2 either Avatar: The Way of Water, the first of these sequels that have taken so long to produce. And it is that while Avatar had a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes, Avatar 2 would have a duration of 3 hours, for now. This has been revealed in a recent interview with director James Cameron. Cameron himself has come out in defense of the long duration that his film will have:

I don’t want anyone to whine about length when they sit through 8-hour TV marathons. I could even write this part of the review “The agonizing 3 hour movie…” It’s like, give me a fucking break. I’ve seen my kids sit down and watch 5 1 hour episodes in a row. This is the big paradigm shift that’s going to happen: It’s okay to get up and go pee.

The truth is that the director is not wrong in that regard. That is to say, lately there has been criticism of the length of movies while television marathons are more alive than ever. This does not justify that movies can be made longer for the sole reason of wanting to make them longer. After all, the duration of each movie or series should be what the story and the vision of its creator requires. There are long movies made short and short movies made long. It all depends on the use made of rhythm in the narrative.

Well, reader, what do you think about the duration that Avatar 2? Does it seem too long or too short for so much adventure and enjoyment? Let us know in the comments.

Avatar: The Way of Water It will hit theaters on December 16. The film is directed by James Cameron and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, Michelle Rodriguez, Vin Diesel, Cliff Curtis, and Stephen Lang.

Source: Empire