it starts with the couple Clooney-Roberts, the Minions and the first commercial gay rom-com

A crackling departure: the 11th edition of Cinè, the Riccione Cinema Days, on stage from 5 to 8 July, presents all – absolutely all – the films arriving in cinemas by the end of 2022, with some gems on most anticipated titles of 2023.





In April, Universal Pictures, one of the most impactful distributions, took care of the dances. His – among others – Jurassic World, Fifty Shades of Gray and 007.





In the coming months, the recipe for breaking the bank will include some novelties and many welcome returns.





Suffice it to say that the winning couple of romantic comedies, Julia Roberts and George Clooney, unveil, together with Bali for Ticket to paradise (on October 6). In the heart-pounding genre, then, presents Bros (November 3), a gay rom-com, the first in the history of a major Hollywood production (in jargon it is called major).





You dream big, in short, like in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (November 17), a delightful film adaptation starring Isabelle Huppert starring a maid who from London collects her life savings to fly to the French capital to buy a dress. by Dior.





Impossible? Maybe, but absolutely thrilling. We change music with the docu-film on David Bowie already presented at the Cannes Film Festival (event on 26-27-28 September) Moonage Daydream.





Violent, indeed very violent, the emotions in a horror sauce, from the classic Halloween End (October 20) to the Nope genre film (August 11) to the disturbing child android M3gan (January 13 2023).





The fun is family-friendly with the cartoon-sequels Minions 2 (August 18) and Puss in Boots 2 (December 7), arriving at the Super Mario Bros. appointment next April.





Christopher Nolan returns to the biopic with the story of the inventor of the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer (in 2023).





And it ends with a flourish in May with Fast X, the first of the two parts in which the franchise with Vin Diesel returns to skid with the big screen. The icing on the cake, filming in Rome and Turin. What else?









