“It is important that there are more superheroines” – Publimetro México

MADRID, 5 (EUROPE PRESS)

In ‘Love and Thunder’, Thor, who accompanies the Guardians of the Galaxy on their adventures in space, must see Valkyrie again after meeting Gorr, called the butcher of gods, who has begun to kill every existing deity. A mission in which he will be reunited with her old love, the scientist Jane Foster. “Really, the greatest challenge that the god of thunder has in this film is to find himself,” explains Waititi in an interview with Europa Press.

“His biggest challenge is waking up, looking in the mirror and seeing his face reflected every day. It is seeing the person he has become, he no longer knows who he is. Everything he knew has been lost, he finds himself without a destiny Of course. He no longer has a family, nor a partner, he begins to question everything, from the beginning to the end. I hope that we have given him an answer to the existential doubts he has, “continues the director, who also signs the script.

One of the fundamental aspects of the film is the remarkable presence of powerful female protagonists. “Jane Foster comes back as Mighty Thor. In a way, she comes back in a very different way, she has a lot more weight in the story now. She’s a superhero, but that’s not the most important thing, we’ve further developed her character. That is also essential, especially for young audiences,” Waititi argues.

“It is essential to have references like Jane, that all the public, men, women, boys and girls, see female characters in these roles. That a boy or a girl can feel reflected, that they value their courage, their strength. That is important thing,” adds the filmmaker. “We need to have more of a presence when it comes to female roles, but we also need them to look no further,” adds Tessa Thompson.

“WE MUST BE REFERENCES BEYOND OUR SEX”

“For example, on the set, the two young children of a cast member told me that Valkyrie was their favorite character and that was great. I want us to be referents beyond our sex, we must break those barriers,” continues declaring the actress, who defends Marvel’s commitment to diversity in this installment. “Movies have to have the ability to show us how the world should be,” she says, stressing that it should also be done “even with the little details.”

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is the third feature film directed by Taika Waititi for a Disney company, after having made ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ for Marvel and ‘Jojo Rabbit’ for Searchlight Pictures, in addition to directing an episode of ‘The Mandalorian’ ‘ for Lucasfilm. His next project, ‘Next Goal Wins’, is also produced by Disney, through its Searchlight Pictures label, which shows the director’s confidence in the company.

“There is a commitment to the talent that I like, I have also been able to work with professionals who have been very nice. I also think that, within Disney, with factories like Pixar, very edifying projects are carried out, which go beyond monetary value. I like that they bet on the family audience, but also that they bring positive messages or stories, that they contribute something else,” explains Waititi.

Directed by Taika Waititi, who signs the script along with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe and Natalie Portman; in addition to having the presence of Chris Prett, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy.