It did not go down well: Mexican figure decided to go see Checo Pérez before training

Czech Perez he defended his second place in the drivers’ championship after finishing second in the British Grand Prix. The Aztec driver claimed his eleventh podium with Red Bull Racing and cut 12 points from the world leader, Max Verstappen. In this context, it is key to highlight a novelty that involves the Red Bull driver in relation to an act of indiscipline by a reference to the “Tri”.

The Mexican press pointed to Raúl Jiménez, who, being one of the members of the list that will travel to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, would be out of focus. This is how they link it to Czech Perez, who shone at Silverstone and was once again a novelty due to his performance on the legendary British track. In that sense, it is key to highlight the situation involving the Aztec pilot.

Pérez recovers from Canada.

From Mexico they assure that Raúl Jiménez would have violated an act of indiscipline because he attended the British Grand Prix, while his teammates were doing the preseason. The Wolverhampton player must report to training this week, although his future with the English squad is unknown. On numerous occasions, the attacker has shared photos of him on social networks, where he follows the actions of Czech Perez on track.

Jiménez attended Silverstone, assures the Mexican press.

next challenge

The Mexican driver is second in the championship, 34 units behind Max Verstappen. The Red Bull Racing driver cut 12 points from his teammate, who finished seventh in England because his RB18 had faults that impacted his performance. While Checo suffered a break in his front wing at the start of the race and after replacing it, he began a comeback that took him from last to second place.

This weekend, Red Bull will be local to the Austrian Grand Prix, where the “Orange Tide” makes an appearance in support of Max Verstappen, current world leader and partner of Guadalajara. The energy drink team is first in the constructors’ championship with a 63-point lead over Ferrari.