It did not go down well: Mexican figure decided to go see Checo Pérez before training

Czech Perez he defended his second place in the drivers’ championship after finishing second in the British Grand Prix. The Aztec driver claimed his eleventh podium with Red Bull Racing and cut 12 points from the world leader, Max Verstappen. In this context, it is key to highlight a novelty that involves the Red Bull driver in relation to an act of indiscipline by a reference to the “Tri”.

The Mexican press pointed to Raúl Jiménez, who, being one of the members of the list that will travel to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, would be out of focus. This is how they link it to Czech Perez, who shone at Silverstone and was once again a novelty due to his performance on the legendary British track. In that sense, it is key to highlight the situation involving the Aztec pilot.

Pérez recovers from Canada.

From Mexico they assure that Raúl Jiménez would have violated an act of indiscipline because he attended the British Grand Prix, while his teammates were doing the preseason. The Wolverhampton player must report to training this week, although his future with the English squad is unknown. On numerous occasions, the attacker has shared photos of him on social networks, where he follows the actions of Czech Perez on track.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker