Is the nude scene a challenge? Not for Chris Hemsworth

There are just a few days left for the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder on the big screen set for the July 6, but the official trailer has already given some interesting gems. Among these, the short nude scene from Chris Hemsworthwhich photographer Barry Baz Idoine spoke to Deadline’s microphones. On the other hand, the director Taika Waititi he had promised his fans that sooner or later we would have the opportunity to see the naked performer in the cinema (or almost: from the trailer it is evident the use of pixels to hide the most intimate parts). Don’t worry: in the theatrical version there will be no pixels to hold.

Chris Hemsworth in an image from the latest official poster

Chris Hemsworth’s Nude Scene Anecdote

During an interview with Deadline on the red carpet at the world premiere of Thor: Love and Thunderthe photographer told how it was shot the nude sceneoffering a hilarious anecdote about it.

It’s incredibly difficult to work on Chris Hemsworth’s butt. Nobody concentrates, nobody does their job. Everyone looks at their butt, they don’t look at what they’re supposed to do. It was a challenge to shoot the scene.

Below you can see the official trailer, with Chris Hemsworth’s nude scene attached:

Comicbook.com, by the way, reminded us that too Taika Waititi he had recently brought up the protagonist’s nudity in Thor: Love and Thunderrevealing that no one ai Marvel Studios he had said he was against this choice. You can read what the director said below:

We wanted to do it from the start. Actually the scene was already in the first draft of the script with Chris in it. You know, I think if I had a body like Chris’s, it would be a waste not to show it off. It would be a crime against humanity. You know, you have to look at the crowd.

These last words might sound bad, but they tell the truth. Just think that Chris Hemsworth’s nude scene was there most reproduced of the entire final trailer in the last few days. Recall that Thor: Love and Thunder marks the first time an MCU movie has been officially rated PG-13 from the Motion Picture Association: “intense sequences of violence and action, language, suggestive material and partial nudity”Is the motivation.

Finally, the protagonist of the film revealed that he had a lot of fun shooting the nude scene and made it the dream of his life:

It took almost ten years to realize this particular dream of mine. It was a desire born out of the first Thor movie, when I had to take off my shirt for the first time. At that moment I thought that sooner or later the occasion would come when I would take everything away.

The cast

As we already mentioned, Taika Waititi got back behind the camera afterwards Thor: Ragnarok (we found the blu-ray version of the film on Amazon). Not only that: she wrote the script for the fourth Thor movie together with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. In addition to Chris Hemsworth, the film sees in the cast Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.