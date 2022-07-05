Interceptor: Chris Hemsworth’s hilarious cameo in Elsa Pataky’s return to the big screen | Film and Television

Since 2018 we haven’t seen Elsa Pataky on the big screen. She has starred in several shorts and some appearances in television series but not a single theatrical release. Until last June 3, when she premiered, along with Netflixthe movie Interceptor.

Beyond the quality of the film (critics are raging), the film has made headlines around the world for the funny cameo that Chris Hemsworth performs at one point in the film.

And it is that the return of the actress in her first leading role after so many years has had the full support of her partner who has been involved with her in the filming to the point of starring in this brief role that has revolutionized social networks in the last days.

The Australian appears characterized from head to toe and is hardly recognizable at first glance, but it has not gone unnoticed by those fans of the couple who have celebrated this curious appearance in a secondary role and that animates the protagonist throughout the film.

With long hair, horn-rimmed glasses and circular glass and a rather tacky tracksuit from the Buy-Fi store, he brings to life Jed, a clerk in an electronics store. A kind of real-life alter-ego of hers in which it was Hemsworth himself who encouraged Elsa Pataky to resume her career after a parenthesis in which she focused on her motherhood. Full support from one of the film’s producers.

“He was the one who told me how hard it must have been to put my career aside to be with the kids. He’s been a huge help in every way. He’s my boss and he can be bossy, but it’s been a lot of fun.” Elsa Pataky confessed a few days ago during the Interceptor promotion.

This is not the first time that both stars have worked together since in her day Elsa Pataky had to participate in the filming of Thor substituting Natalie Portman in the filming of a final scene of the superhero movie.

Interceptor Synopsis

After being wrongfully sidelined from her dream job at the Pentagon, tough, life-beaten Captain JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky) finds herself in command of a remote nuclear missile interception base in the middle of the Pacific. When a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the base, Collins comes face-to-face with the charismatic and corrupt Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), a former US Army intelligence agent out to pull off an unthinkable plan.

Racing against time, Collins must use his years of tactical training and military experience to find out who he can trust and stop Kessel and his mercenary infiltrators from accomplishing their twisted and terrifying mission.

Interceptor has been the most popular content on the platform worldwide for 6 days and it is estimated that more than 20 million people could have already seen it.