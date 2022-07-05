“In the hospital, teaching is just another medicine”

Miguel Perez He has more than 20 years of experience as a teacher of Therapeutic Pedagogy, specializing in Special Education. His extensive career has led him to work as a “teacher in a white coat”, who substitutes pens and plasticine for needles in the Hospital Classroom of the Niño Jesús Hospital in Madrid, which he has directed since 2018. There he teaches subjects and prepares for exams, but he also participates in theater, literary creation or robotics workshops for students in treatment.

His job is to turn learning and teaching into “one more medicine” within the hospital. In addition, he has participated in the creation of the Pediatric Acquired Brain Injury Unit of the same center and has been professor of the Master in Pediatric Psycho-oncology and psychological aspects in Palliative Care of the Miguel de Cervantes European University, among other training activities. just published the book ‘To class in pajamas’, where he reflects his experience and the life lessons of hospitalized children and adolescents.

