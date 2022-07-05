In America they seek to get rid of Federico Viñas and they have already found a new destination for him

the future of Federico Vinas seemed far from America a few weeks ago, but from one moment to another the decision was made to give him a new opportunity in the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022, although it is clear that lost ground with the arrival of Román Martínez and the signing of Jonathan Rodríguez.

The Uruguayan striker started on the bench during the game against Atlas, at the Azteca Stadium. For the complementary part he entered as a change but could contribute little in attack. Those who can no longer stand it are some fans of the Eagles, who now that they saw that opened a small opportunity to give it out They hope that the Coapa board of directors completes his departure.

It is precisely with the Rojinegros where the chance was opened. This Monday it was announced that his most recent reinforcement in attack, Mauro Manotasyou will miss the remainder of the year due to a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee.

Given this terrible news, it is feasible that the Zorros entourage will go to the market to look for a new striker and given the good relationship that exists between Grupo Orlegui (the company that owns Atlas) and America, on various social networks fans asked that Viñas be chosen to replace Manotas.

“Sign it for Viñas or Henry, whoever you decide @Irarragorri. pull stop“; “Atlas should remember that a few seasons ago, the good Viñas helped them win three points at the table. They occupy a forward and they should appreciate the favor“; ” Atlas friends here we have Federico Viñas is made for you“.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!