‘I’m better than others at keeping secrets’

Being involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe means having to keep secrets for a long time without leaking anything. For some actors it can be a difficult thing, while Chris Hemsworth is convinced in his abilities and believes that there is no one better than him.

Speaking to AP Entertainment, Hemsworth said he did a great job of not ruining various MCU films, remembering doing better than Mark Ruffalo and Tom Hollandtwo actors who have missed more than something from time to time.

“Yes, I think I’m good enough “, the actor said. “I’m not like Mark Ruffalo… Tom does too [Holland]. I don’t think I’ve ever done that“.

Recently, Chris Hemsworth talked about Thor’s future in the MCU, with the character of the God of Thunder who debuted several years ago in the MCU, precisely in 2011. The cast of the film, which we talked about in our review of Thor: Love and Thunder, is also composed of Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe and Natalie Portman.

In the film, which will resume after the events of Avengers Endagame, the our hero will have to contend with the fearsome Gorr, the butcher of gods, played by Christian Bale. To face the threat, Thor will recruit Valkyrie, the new king of New Asgard, Korg, Jane Foster, become Mighty Thor and more. In fact, to give further support will be the Guardians of the Galaxy, with Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Pom Klementieff in the role of Mantis, Dave Bautista in the role of Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan in the role of Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Vin Diesel as Groot’s voice actor and Bradley Cooper as Rocket’s voice actor.

To prepare you for the film, we leave you with our video-summary on the story of Thor in the MCU.