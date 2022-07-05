Iggy Pop, the concert in Mantua postponed to August 30th

Due to a vocal problem, Iggy Pop was forced to postpone tonight’s concert in Mantua with the Mantova Chamber Orchestra. The show, a special event organized within Mantova Live Estate, will be recovered on August 30 at the Exedra of Palazzo Te. Tickets purchased for tonight’s date, Tuesday 5th July, will remain valid for the new date. Furthermore, all the details for the new appointment and for refund requests will be published shortly.

“If you were there, you know that I had some problems during my last show in Greece and my voice is still recovering. I have to postpone my next show in Mantua, Italy, on July 5th ». This is the statement of Iggy Pop. “I didn’t take this decision lightly. I love my fans, but I have to protect my voice. I am very sorry, but I will come back and I will be forgiven“.

The singer should have performed this evening, in Piazza Sorbello, together with his Free Band and the historic Chamber Orchestra of the city. As mentioned, the event is part of Mantova Live Estate and is organized by Shining Production in collaboration with the Municipality of Mantova. On the bill, in addition to Iggy Pop, also Sangiovanni, 8 July, and Caparezza, 9 July.



