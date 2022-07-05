Iannicelli: “Cristiano Ronaldo comes to Naples, he would win eternal glory with Maradona”

Peppe Iannicelli dreams of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo to Naples. Here is what the journalist writes about OptiMagazine: “Ronaldo did not show up at the United meeting. It is yet another confirmation: except for sensational twists, the destinies of the English club and Ronaldo will not be united for next season. The sporting and economic result of the Ronaldo operation for United it was disastrous. The noble English club – despite Ronaldo – did not manage to reach even the minimum goal of access to the next Champions League. Ronaldo is not happy with his current position and those of United are even less so. There would be another year of contract to honor. But by now the story seems to be at the end of the credits. Mendez, Ronaldo’s powerful prosecutor, has begun a round of polls among the main European clubs to find accommodation to the wishes of his illustrious client “.









“Ronaldo – continues Iannicelli – he is not just any footballer. Ronaldo is a multinational company. More than an engagement, the agreement with Ronaldo is configured as a real corporate merger with all the economic and technical risks involved. Juventus knows something about it that Ronaldo left the operation with broken bones from a financial point of view and without having brought home the much coveted Champions League. United themselves did not shine either in Europe or in England. “

“Chelsea, Bayern, Barcelona, ​​Rome … .. the fantasy gallops but Ronaldo’s twilight risks being a death trap for the club that should marry him. Sad, lonely and final … A great champion should understand when the time has come to say That’s enough. Unless he wants to indulge in one last madness, he would consecrate him to the history of football. Be satisfied with Aurelio De Laurentiis’s Napoli “union salary”. Bring Napoli to the Scudetto victory. Diego Armando Maradona. Money in life is important and it matters a lot. But you want to put glorification in the sign of D10S “.