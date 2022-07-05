Julia Roberts he is a movie legend of the last 30 years. With movies like ‘Pretty Woman’ or ‘Nottin Hill’was already confirmed in the 90s as one of the most sought-after actresses of the moment.

And since those years she was accompanied by the one who became her husband in 2002, photographer Danny Moder. They met in 2001, during the filming of ‘El Mexicano’, and a year later they got married, after a long season of relationships and marriages unsuccessful for Roberts, among which the one he had with fellow actor Kiefer Sutherland stands out.

But it was with Danny Moder that found love and stability, and they continue to reaffirm it two decades later. With a photo reminiscent of that time, Julia Roberts has congratulated the anniversary to her husband on Instagram: “TWENTY. I can’t stop smiling. I can’t stop kissing you“.

The actress keeps showing her love for her husband on his official account, where he already shared his tender congratulations on his birthday to Moder, with a photo of him holding a surfboard on the beach: “Happy everything. You you make my world spin“.

At the time, the actress of ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ spoke with Gwyneth Paltrow of this long relationshipon the Goop podcast: “Meeting Danny was an earthquake. And marrying him was the first moment of ‘my life will never be the same’, in the most incredible and indescribable way.”

"Today, at this minute, he is my favorite human being. For me what he has to say or his point of view is worth more than anyone else's. We are very lucky in that sense. We really, really like each other, and we enjoy our company together".





Julia Roberts with her husband Danny Moder | Getty



Throughout these 20 years, the marriage has had three children: Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and Henry, 14. The couple has always been very secretive about them, but now that they are passing their teens and approaching adulthood, they have no problem in go with them to galas or public eventsand Julia also boasts of children on their social networks.

Julia Roberts’ return to romantic comedy

Throughout the relationship that has united him with Danny Modder, the actress has lived different moments in her careeras they met and married at the height of it.

Then Julia Roberts was characterized by romantic comedies as a fetish genre, and some of the titles that made it known belong to that category. But after, there was a time when he put aside this type of movieswith exceptions like ‘Valentine’s Stories’.

Until this year, when will return to romcoms with ‘Ticket to Paradise’with the one who was another regular of the genre, George Clooney. On the occasion of this film, which will be released in the fall, he gave an interview to The New York Times in which he recounted what kept him away from romantic comedies: “If I thought something was good enough, I would have done it.“. You can see his statements then in the video above.

“But I also had three children in the last 18 years. That raises the bar even more because then I don’t just think about whether the project will be good, I also think about squaring the schedules work with my husband, the children’s school and summer vacations,” added the actress.

