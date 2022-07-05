How to play Fortnite on a Chromebook

It’s an understatement to say that Fortnite is incredibly popular. Fortnite has found its way to almost every major device, from consoles to mobile devices. But what about Chromebook? Can you play Fortnite on a Chromebook? Yes, you can, and this is how.

Install Fortnite APK on Chromebook

Many Chromebooks support the installation of APKs, the file format used by Androids. This is a great option for playing Fortnite if your Chromebook has low specs.

Step 1 : Open your Chromebook settings and choose Apps.

: Open your Chromebook settings and choose Apps. Step 2 Note: There is an option to “Install apps and games from Google Play on your Chrome”. Choose More > I agree.

Note: There is an option to “Install apps and games from Google Play on your Chrome”. Choose More > I agree. Step 3 : Open App Settings > Security > enable Unknown sources.

: Open App Settings > Security > enable Unknown sources. Step 4 : Launch the Chrome browser and visit the official Fortnite Mobile site. Download the APK file. You will need a file manager app for this part. Use the Google Play Store to install one.

: Launch the Chrome browser and visit the official Fortnite Mobile site. Download the APK file. step 5– Find the Fortnite APK inside the file manager app and install it.

Play Fortnite with Xbox Cloud Gaming

If you needed more reasons to buy Xbox Game Pass, this is another one. With an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you can get access to Xbox Cloud Gaming and stream Fortnite to your Chromebook. Please note that it is still in beta.

Step 1 : Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. It’s best to use your Microsoft account and keep things tidy.

: Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. Step 2 Note: Using the Google Play Store on your Chromebook, install the Xbox Game Pass (Beta) app, and then sign in.

Note: Using the Google Play Store on your Chromebook, install the Xbox Game Pass (Beta) app, and then sign in. Step 3: Within the in-app search function, locate Fortnite and start playing!

Play Fortnite with GeForce Now

Don’t have a high-performance Chromebook? There’s always NVIDIA GeForce Now. As a cloud-based streaming service (like the Netflix of gaming), you don’t even need a powerful platform. All you need is a decent internet connection.

Step 1 : Create an NVIDIA GeForce Now account on the official site. NVIDIA GeForce Now has third-party subscription; the free tier will limit you to 1-hour sessions.

: Create an NVIDIA GeForce Now account on the official site. Step 2 : Use the search function to locate Fortnite.

: Use the search function to locate Fortnite. Step 3: Link your Epic account when prompted.

Using Chrome Remote Desktop Stream

If you have a PC and a Chromebook, there’s also the option to stream Fortnite from your PC to your Chromebook using Chrome Remote Desktop.

Step 1 : Install Fortnite on your PC and Chrome Remote Desktop on your Chromebook. CDR is free.

: Install Fortnite on your PC and Chrome Remote Desktop on your Chromebook. CDR is free. Step 2 : On both devices, sign in to the same Google account.

: On both devices, sign in to the same Google account. Step 3 : Go to Apps using your Chromebook.

: Go to Apps using your Chromebook. Step 4 : In Apps, select My devices > Get started > Remote connections enabled.

: In Apps, select My devices > Get started > Remote connections enabled. step 5: Now open Applications again and choose Chrome Remote Desktop > My Computers > Connect.

And with that we have covered all forms of play fortnite on a chromebook. If you are new to the game, complete your knowledge by understanding what is KD in Fortnite or how to move around the map using a Whiplash.

