how to get the new Season 3 FNCS cosmetic items for free

I’m living a time with Fortnite a bit weird, because I see many leakers in the game community discouraged with the latter and I feel that the current Season 3 is one of the best seasons that have come to battle royale in a long time. But what does not change are the intentions of Epic Games to keep us all equally happy with things like, for example, free cosmetic items that we can unlock in our Fortnite locker.

On this specific occasion I come to talk to you about the items that you can get without spending a single turkey in relation to the FNCS of Season 3 of Fortnite. Epic Games has already revealed how they are unlocked and then I will explain it to you in a series of simple steps:

First of all, you will have to link your account Epic Games with an account you have on Twitch. You can do it through this same link

This has to be done because the items are obtained through Twitch drops ✅

✅ In this way, you will have to have the broadcast of the FNCS of Season 3 of Fortnite open so that one of these drops falls on you ✅

✅ The dates on which they will be held are June 10, 15 and 17 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) ⏳

⏳ You can follow the competition and get the drops if you see it live through the official twitch channel of Fortnite

Well, there you have it all. I remind you that is not the only active promotion what about now Fortnite where you can get free stuff, so I’d catch up on them before you miss out.