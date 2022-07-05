How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this July 5?

The Mexican peso registered a new loss at the opening of the day this week, however for this tuesday july 5 It seems that it will have a slight recovery with respect to the price of dollar. The national currency has had several sessions of depreciation and remains above 20 units. The different exchange rates have an average of 20.32 for today, which means four cents more compared to how much was it worth yesterday.

Both specialized sites and banking portals in Mexico have communicated How much does it cost the dollar for this one Tuesday, so those interested in exchanging the US currency already know which is the financial institution that offers the best cost. For today July 5th, the bank with the lowest purchase and sale price is Banorte, and Scotiabank the highest. While the Bank of Mexico had an increase in its FIX exchange rate, reaching a price of 20.28 pesos, translated into 10 cents less than at the beginning of the week.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker