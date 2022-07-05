How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this July 5?

The Mexican peso registered a new loss at the opening of the day this week, however for this tuesday july 5 It seems that it will have a slight recovery with respect to the price of dollar. The national currency has had several sessions of depreciation and remains above 20 units. The different exchange rates have an average of 20.32 for today, which means four cents more compared to how much was it worth yesterday.

Both specialized sites and banking portals in Mexico have communicated How much does it cost the dollar for this one Tuesday, so those interested in exchanging the US currency already know which is the financial institution that offers the best cost. For today July 5th, the bank with the lowest purchase and sale price is Banorte, and Scotiabank the highest. While the Bank of Mexico had an increase in its FIX exchange rate, reaching a price of 20.28 pesos, translated into 10 cents less than at the beginning of the week.

Price of the dollar in the different exchange rates this Tuesday, July 5

Affirm: the price of dollar It is 7:30 p.m. for purchase and 8:80 p.m. for sale in Mexico.

Banco Azteca: today tuesday july 1 It opens with an exchange rate of 19.25 pesos for purchase and 20.19 for sale.

Core Bank: the dollar worth 20.43 for purchase and sale.

Banorte: this day begins 1st of July with 19.15 pesos for purchase and 20.55 for sale.

BBVA: the price of dollar is 19.65 pesos for purchase and 20.55 for sale in Mexico .

Banamex: the exchange rate is 19.76 Mexican pesos for purchase, for 20.96 for sale.

HSBC: the dollar worth 19.80 on purchase, for 20.54 on sale at windows in Mexico.

Scotiabank: the price of dollar It is 19.98 to the purchase and sale of 20.57 pesos this Tuesday.

For its part, the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) and the Tax Administration Service (SAT) also published How much does it cost the dollarreaching an average of 20.28 pesos in purchase and sale for this July 5th.

The Mexican peso remains on the lookout with respect to the price of the dollar

The Mexican peso fell against the price of dollar by 0.17 percent, in a day with little liquidity due to being a holiday in the United States, although many fluctuations are expected for this tuesday july 5once the operations in the Stock Exchange are restarted on a regular basis.

According to Banco Base, more setbacks are expected compared to How much does it cost the dollar in the near future, due to global inflationary pressures, speculation about the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the possibility of an economic recession.