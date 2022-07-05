how many wives has he had and who are his children

Tom Hanks it is one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood. Throughout her artistic career, she has starred in a wide variety of films that have been internationally acclaimed and of course, have grossed thousands of dollars at the box office. Among these, “Forrest Gump”, “Sleepless in Seattle”, “Saving Private Ryan” and “Castaway”.

In addition, the actor, 65 years old and originally from Concord, California, United States, gained great fame by giving his voice to Commissioner Woody, in Disney Pixar’s “Toy Story” movies, as well as for playing Professor Robert Langdon in “The Da Vinci Code”, “Angels and Demons” and “Inferno”.

In addition to being a great actor and producerTom Hanks He is a good husband and father of a family.. The winner of two Oscar Awards, in the “Best Actor” category, He has been married twice and has four children..

It was in 1978 when Thomas Jeffrey Hanks, married Samantha Lewes; fruit of his love they had their children Elisabeth Ann and also actor Colin Hankswho has participated in feature films such as “King Kong”, “The House Bunny”, “Jumanji: welcome to the jungle” and several more.

Tom and Samantha divorced in the mid 1980’s. She unfortunately He passed away in 2002 from bone cancer..

Three years after his divorce from Samantha, Tom Hanks married American actress and film producer Rita Wilsonwith whom had sons Chester Marlon and Truman Theodore31 and 26 years old.

Currently, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks have more than three decades of marriage. It is worth mentioning that the acclaimed Hollywood actor is also a grandfather. His son Colin and his wife Samantha Bryant fathered their children Olivia Jane and Charlotte Bryant.

On the other hand, the actor, who has also won Golden Globes, Emmy Awards and an award from the Screen Actors Guild, became a trend in social networks for his furious reaction against a fan, who got too close to his wife Rita Wilson.

We recommend you read:

This happened when the couple left a restaurant in New York, United States. A fan, looking for an autograph, stumbles through the people following the actor and accidentally pushes Rita. “Back off shit, that’s my wife, back off,” yelled an annoyed Tom Hanks.