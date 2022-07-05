How about a little trip to Europe? The euro falls to its lowest level in 20 years – El Financiero

The euro fell to the lowest level against the US dollar in two decades as investors grapple with the prospect of an energy crisis that could tip the region into recession.

The common currency fell as much as 1.8 percent to $1.0235, its lowest level since December 2002, pressured by the threat of gas shortages that could disrupt industrial activity across the region if Russia cuts off supplies. Money market traders reduced ECB tightening bets in an increasingly dark environment, widening the interest rate differential with the Federal Reserve.

The fallout has hampered the ECB’s ability to raise rates as fast as the Fed despite record inflation, shaving about 10 percent off the value of the euro from a high of around 1.15 this year. now there is a 60 percent chance the common currency will extend its decline to parity against the dollar by year-end, down from 46 percent on Monday, according to Bloomberg’s options pricing model.

“Parity is just a matter of time,” said Neil Jones, director of foreign exchange sales to financial institutions at Mizuho. Strategists at HSBC Holdings Plc and Nomura International Plc also see the euro trading at par with the dollar this year.

Germany’s cabinet on Tuesday rushed to pass legislation allowing it to bail out struggling energy companies, in an effort to prevent supply shortages from seeping into the wider economy. Russia, the region’s main supplier, has already cut off flows to several European Union countries and reduced shipments along the pipeline’s main route to Germany, the bloc’s largest economy.

“It’s hard to find anything positive to say about the EUR,” said Dominic Bunning, head of European currency research at HSBC. “There is also little support coming from higher yields.”

Traders are betting that the ECB will kick off its first tightening cycle in a decade later this month with a 25 basis point hike and deliver around 135 basis points this year. That’s down from more than 190 basis points nearly three weeks ago. The Federal Reserve, by contrast, has already raised rates by 150 basis points, with markets pricing in an 80% chance of a 75 basis point hike at their July meeting.

The downward movement of the euro is just a “warning sign” of what is coming later this month si Russia’s Nord Stream 1 pipeline is shut down, according to Jordan Rochester, an analyst at Nomura. “We have even greater conviction that EUR/USD will break parity towards 0.98 in August, with the risk of a non-linear move towards 0.95″, he added.

Investors have also been more cautious on the euro due to the risk of so-called fragmentation, when economically weaker nations see unjustified rises in borrowing costs as financial conditions tighten. The ECB is expected to provide more details of a new tool to support the debt of the most vulnerable countries at its policy meeting later this month.

Tuesday’s losses were compounded by tight liquidity and euro-Swiss franc selling, according to three Europe-based traders. The euro fell as much as 0.9% against the Swiss franc to 0.99248, the lowest level since 2015.