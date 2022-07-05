Horcasitas denounces Nashieli Ramírez before FGJ-CDMX for abusive exercise of functions

Faced with possible acts of cover-up in favor of the capital’s Attorney General’s Office in the investigations into the Metro Line 12 case, Enrique Horcacitas criminally denounced Nashieli Rodríguez, president of the Mexico City Human Rights Commission, in an unprecedented act .

The complaint filed jointly with Moisés Guerrero Ponce, former director of the Metro Project, indicates that more than 10 months after the complaints were filed with the CDHCDMX, there has been no progress and only omissions and irregularities are observed in the investigation.

The complainants denounced that the Human Rights Commission of Mexico City has been ignored and consequently has covered up the deficient performance of the Public Ministry, which has served the interests of the leadership more, than to investigate independently, the events that occurred more than of a year

Said offense contemplates a penalty of three months to two years in prison, in accordance with article 267 of the Penal Code of Mexico City, which establishes this sanction against the public servant who, due to his employment, position or commission, improperly denies , delay or hinder the aid or protection or the service that it has an obligation to grant.

In addition, said crime is part of the catalog of informal preventive detention, so if Nashieli Ramírez is subjected to a trial, she will have to face it in the Santa Martha Acatitla Women’s Prison.

The criminal, Gabriel Regino, indicated that the complaints are directed towards the ministerial actions, which have refused to carry out proceedings and deliver files in a timely manner for the aforementioned case.

“The Human Rights Commission is constitutionally obliged to fully exhaust the complaint filed and that is what it has not done, it is omitted and a cover for all the omissions and irregularities of all the abuses committed by the tragedy of Line 12 of the Metro, That is why we denounced Nashieli Ramírez, no minimal progress has been shown and the case is still archived, the complaints are archived, everything has been completely stopped for a year now, “said Regino.

He added that they will also go to the Legislative Power of the capital to point out the poor performance of the ombudspersons.

“In addition to that complaint, we will go to the corresponding legislative body, which is the Human Rights Commission of the Congress of Mexico City, to transfer the complaint, so that they have a history of how this autonomous body is acting partially, failing to its constitutional commitment”, he highlighted.

Regino explained that the complaint was filed this July 4 before the Investigation Prosecutor for Crimes Committed by Public Servants of the FGJ, considering that Nashieli Ramírez has acted maliciously, which has prevented the progress and relief of said complaints.

One of them was presented for the actions of the Prosecutor’s Office “in a dark way and to the detriment of our human rights, limiting their exercise, due to the case of Line 12”, details the document presented.

“Reason for which we presented documents before the ministerial authority requesting that we be informed of the existence of investigation folders where we had quality of defendants, this in order to assert our right to defense,” said Horcasitas.

In the complaint they raised the obligation to which the Public Ministry is subject to exhaust all the proceedings and determine if Nashieli Ramírez committed any illegal conduct.

@amarilloalarcon