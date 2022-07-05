Hollywood actors who refuse to work together

Work dramas also reach celebrities and they have those partners they hate

We all have that co-worker that we can’t stand at all. Hollywood actors aren’t too different from us when it comes to hating their peers. Some have gone to death and sworn never to work together again. Let’s explore the list.

1.

Nick Nolte and Julia Roberts

©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Nick Nolte and Julia Roberts worked on the 1994 romantic comedy, One against another. The co-stars hated each other while working on the film. When asked for his opinion of Nolte in an interview with New York Times, Roberts stated that while Nolte could be “charming and likeable”, he was also “completely disgusting”. Nolte responded by saying, “It’s not nice to call someone ‘gross.’ But he’s not a nice person. Everybody knows that.”

two.

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel

©Universal/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

While the real reasons why they get along SO badly are unclear, Dwayne Johnson has publicly clarified that the apparently very similar actors are no longer working together. In an interview with The Rolling Stones, he clarified that it is due to “different approaches to film-making”.

3.

Bill Murray and Lucy Liu

United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

According to rumors, while working together on the 2000s version of Charlie’s Angels, Bill Murray criticized Lucy Liu’s performance which did not sit well with Liu. It is said that they got into a fight and had to be separated by the team. Anyway, in the sequel Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Murray was replaced by Bernie Mac adding strength to the rumours.

Four.

Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn

Dan Macmedan/WireImage, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

The reason why the characters of the actors in the HBO drama Game of Thrones, Cersei and Bronn don’t have scenes together, it’s a love story that didn’t go well at all. The couple used to date in 2002 and the relationship ended in a nasty breakup, causing the two to not be “on terms of conversation”.


5.

Alec Baldwin and Shia LaBeouf

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic

While working together on the Broadway play, orphans, Baldwin was attacked by LaBeouf for not memorizing the lines. In the events that followed, Baldwin asked the production to let him leave. Instead, they chose to fire LaBeouf.

6.

Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere

Axelle/FilmMagic/Getty Images

According to rumors, Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere got into a fist fight during the filming of The neighborhood gang. Although the reason for their rivalry is unclear, the two have never worked together on any movies again.

7.

George Clooney and Russell Crowe

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

“The [Crowe] picked a fight with me. He started it for no reason. He posted this thing saying, ‘George Clooney, Harrison Ford and Robert De Niro are sellouts,'” Clooney shared in an interview with the magazine. Esquire in 2013. The actors have not worked together on a movie since then.

8.

James Franco and Tyrese Gibson

Touchstone Pictures / Via Album / Alamy Stock Photo

9.

Wesley Snipes and Ryan Reynolds

United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

after your movie Blade:Trinity, Ryan Reynolds will apparently not be working with Wesley Snipes again. According to the crew, Snipes was constantly relaxing during the shooting process and Reynolds had to work primarily with his stunt double.

10.

Kevin Smith and Bruce Willis

Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

The duo first worked on Die Hard 4.0which led them to work together on Two useless on patrol. But this time, things didn’t go very well. Smith criticized Willis’s attitude, later calling him “the unhappiest, most bitter, meanest emo bitch I’ve ever met in any job I’ve ever had.”

However, Smith has apologized for his comments after Willis announced he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

This post was translated from English.

