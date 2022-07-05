Hodor, protagonist of Game of Thrones, becomes a WoW streamer but forgets to save the direct

It’s become relatively common for celebrities from all walks of life to take an interest in Twitch, sometimes even launching a career as a streamer alongside their main job. From athletes to politicians, even renowned actors… And today, it is precisely an actor from the famous Game of Thrones series who enters the scene, and not just any one: Hodor starts playing World of Warcraft.

From Azeroth of all life

Fast-forwarding its arrival on Twitch from the middle of last month, the big day has finally arrived for Kristian Nairn, as it debuted yesterday, July 4. The name can tell you nothing, but surely you know the character he played in Game of Thrones.

Present from Season 1 through Season 6, the role he played was a half-giant with the mysterious name of Hodor. He will ring a bell because he was similar to a Pokémon, speaking only by his name.

After this important milestone, Kristian Nairn will have been rediscovered by a whole group of Blizzard Entertainment players. We say this because he was a DJ during one of the concerts organized to mark the end of BlizzCon 2018, along with the band Train and violinist Lindsey Stirling. We also know that he plays the guitar.

What does this have to do with World of Warcraft? Well, Kristian Nairn is also a very regular player of the Blizzard MMORPG, which is probably why we were able to discover his GM skills during the penultimate physical BlizzCon to date. A passion that he shares with many other celebrities such as Lil Nas X, Vin Diesel or even the late Robin Williams to name a few.

an ephemeral stream

Good old Kristian was online for two hours. Of course, there is no trace of the broadcast, since it did not activate the saving of it and there are no clips either. According to the web Twitch Trackerthe actor was live for 2 hours and 5 minutes, achieving a peak audience of 58 and a modest average of 43. He has another live show planned for tomorrow.

Well tomorrow I’m going to try to get through my first livestream with somehow burning the house down. Then gonna take a look at Wotlk classic Beta. — Kristian Nairn (@KristianNairn) July 4, 2022