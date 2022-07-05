Here is the scene from the saga that according to fans was acted horribly [VIDEO]

The Harry Potter films play a prominent role in pop culture and in the imagination of many generations, who have grown up with the cast of feature films and the many characters such as Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis), Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright), Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton), Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch) and many other young Hogwarts students along eight films released in a span of ten years.

The third installment of the saga, 2004’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, saw a sudden change of tone from Chris Columbus’ worldbuilding in the first two films. The one directed by Alfonso Cuarón was in fact a passage and a fundamental junction in the franchise, with an already darker visual imprint, strengthened by the impact settings provided by the Scottish landscapes, and the introduction of the character of Sirius Black, which amplified the darker and more mysterious shades of the Potterian coming of age.

More efforts, in all likelihood, have also been required of the actors, but there is one scene in particular in the film that, according to a recent thread on Reddit in which several fans of the saga have intervened, presents a particularly poor acting. This is the sequence in which Harry, once discovered under the Invisibility Cloak in the Shrieking Strangle that Sirius Black has betrayed his parents by selling them to Voldemort (a scenario that turns out to be false), escapes into the snow chased by Ron and Hermione.

Taking off his cloak and joined by his best friends, Harry says, “He was their friend and he betrayed them”, before concluding with “He was their friend!” Some observers, u / JBTheGiant1, u / always_ella_15 eu / ThePrincessSparkles, observed that the moment of anger was not transposed to the screen and acted by Daniel Radcliffe in such an exceptional way.

Below is the scene in question. What do you think? Tell us in the comments!

Source: Looper

Photo: MovieStillsDB

Read also: Thor: Love and Thunder, a fundamental character has been changed due to Harry Potter: here’s why

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED