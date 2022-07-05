Henry Cavill and his uncertain future as Superman, will Ben Affleck return?

henry-cavill-superman-2.jpg Henry Cavill isn’t ready to say goodbye to Superman

Is Henry Cavill back with Superman?

Recently The Rock, protagonist of Black Adam, retweeted a message from a follower on Twitter that showed the symbols of the antihero personified by himself next to that of Superman, with an explanation where he said that he always listened to the fans since his beginnings in the world of wrestling, thus opening the hope of seeing the Kryptonian in his movie.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Official Trailer #1 (2016) – Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck Movie HD

But it is worth noting that this participation is far from being what fans of the DC Extended Universe dream of. Here comes the insider MyTimeToShineHello who in the past was very precise with his information, where it is noted that Superman will indeed appear in the Black Adam movie but will not be played by Henry Cavill and again we will have a double inside the spectacular suit of the Man of Steel.

It remains to be seen what direction the DC Extended Universe will take following the Warner/Discovery merger with rumors that they point to the continuity of Ben Afflleck’s Batman, who would have been offered 30 million dollars to continue as the Dark Knight, and what will happen with the complex contract situation of Henry Cavill. They say that the actor is not in favor of cameos, he wants more control over the property, a sequel to Man of Steel and a juicy contract.