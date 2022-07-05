“He made a mistake”: Christian Horner’s new revelation that Max Verstappen will not like

There is no doubt that the end of last season was a real scandal, especially because of the resolution that was taken after the yellow flag with Nicholas Latifi’s accident at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. the coronation of Max Verstappen It was given in a movie definition, in a one-lap duel with Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff’s reactions on the radio when he criticized Michael Masi’s decision to resume the race.

It must be recognized that the Dutch driver’s team was smarter than the German team by taking advantage of that moment to give him new tires that made the difference compared to the worn ones of the British. But anyway, the coronation was tainted by a controversy that Christian Horner has revived in recent hours with statements to “The Cambridge Union” regarding the race that crowned Max Verstappen at Yas Marina.

From the perspective of the Red Bull Racing boss, the race commissioner failed to allow the passing of the laggards who were between the Mercedes and the current world champion. In fact, that was one of the main complaints that there were in Mercedes, although what Horner refers to is not that it was a mistake to do it, but that it was poorly implemented because there were other drivers who also had a lap behind, but they were behind the RB16-B.

“He made a mistake by not giving all the drivers who were with lost laps the opportunity to split.”

Slowed down at Silverstone

One more time, Max Verstappen He has not been able to win the British Grand Prix, where this Sunday he finished seventh after having problems with a stuck part in his car that forced him to go through the pits when he had taken the lead on the tenth lap. Consequently, he added just six points at the old airfield, while Checo Pérez went from last to second place.

Checo added his sixth podium of the season and got closer to the leader

In this way, the Mexican reached 147 units and put himself 34 points behind the Dutchman, who will now have to defend himself against his own teammate in the Austrian Grand Prix. The appointment at the Red Bull Ring will take place this weekend and will be the second date of the championship that features a sprint race on Saturday.