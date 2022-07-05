HBO series writer and Winslet

He announced that HBO Max is going to adapt Trust, the latest novel and already a bestseller by Hernán Díaz, starring Kate Winsletit is not only excellent news for all those who enjoyedMare of Easttown either Mildred Pierce (two of the best HBO Max series)and they were left wanting more, if not news for the literary world that Diaz is going to put on everyone’s lips. In the United States it has already happened.

Hernán Díaz is a one-of-a-kind writer in New York. His name gives him away as an Argentine writer, but he writes Western novels and is obsessed with the culture of capitalism in the United States; adores Borges, the story of Frankenstein and children’s literature (not only) by Tove Jansson, the best seller from Finland who created the Moomins, affable trolls thirsty for adventure. Who is this author?

Hernán Díaz was born in Buenos Aires in 1973, grew up in Sweden and has spent most of his life in the United States, where he received his doctorate in philosophy from New York University. He currently continues to live in the city of Wall Street and MoMA, combining his writing career with teaching at Columbia University and as editor of an academic journal at the Hispanic Institute. His first book was an essay on literary theory about the author of The Aleph titled Borges: between history and eternity (2012) and where he tried to combine the work of Borges as a champion of literary disputes that remade the canon (and this dispute over alternative narratives is key in Trust) with the author of some of the best storybooks and narrative puzzles in history (another key). Since then he has published several stories and articles in media such as The New York Times, Playboy, Granta or The Paris Review.

In 2018 he published his first novel, which he translated Impedimenta as In the distance (2020), a hallucinogenic western about a young Swede destined to become a legend, who arrives in California during the Gold Rush and embarks on a wild ride to New York in search of his brother Linus. Along the way, and without speaking the language, he meets a buzzed Irish gold digger, a toothless woman, a visionary naturalist, a sadistic sheriff, and two American Civil War soldiers who are after him. Altogether, an atmospheric portrait of the time that deconstructs the codes of the western and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for “his rejection of the conventions of the historical novel genre, his analysis of the stereotypes that populate our past and his portrayal of extreme otherness”.

The novel helped Diaz be translated into more than 20 languages ​​and received several major awards, was also a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award for Best Fiction, and was ranked among the top ten books of the year by Publisher Weekly. It also earned Diaz the $50,000 Whiting Award for Emerging Writers.

This 2022 has published Trust and has unleashed a small fight for the adaptation rights that HBO Max has ended up winning. It has not yet been published in Spanish but it is only a matter of time. With a title that plays with the concept of trust and with the trusts (business monopoly for illicit price control), the novel is uA narrative puzzle about power and capitalism in the Big Apple during the roaring (but not so) roaring 20s. The social and historical obverse of the history of Mildred Pierce in which Kate Winslet played a single mother during the Great Depression willing to do anything to win her daughter’s love.

In Trust, Winslet will be the character in dispute between different narratives. The novel tells, from four points of view and playing with genres and literary conventions, the story of a Wall Street tycoon who furiously reads a novel based on his life in which he does not like how he and his family have been portrayed. wife, a daughter of eccentric aristocrats. So he enlists a secretary to write his memoir to clear things up. However, the secretary soon discovers that what this powerful man intends is to rewrite his history and his wife’s place in it.

A story of wealth, talent, trust, betrayal and manipulation which may earn Winslet her third Emmy after her previous two collaborations with HBO Max. Obviously this new project makes a season 2 of Mare of Easttownbut there is nothing to regret. Trust It will also be a miniseries and it is to be hoped that, like the novel, it will play with a feminist perspective with the idea of the truth as a narrative construction and how the stories modify our perception of the facts.

for now Trust, the series, has just started pre-production and is looking for a screenwriter to adapt the book by Hernán Díaz. He and Winslet are both executive producers, so we’re in good hands. Meanwhile, we hope to be able to read the novel soon. Hernán Díaz is here to stay.

