HBO Max premieres for this month of July

The best, classic and unreleased productions coming to HBO Max in July. (HBO)

hbo max is increasingly full of quality with the productions that it has and that it adds to its catalog month after month. For this occasion, we tell you about the premieres of new series and seasons, stars, movies and more than you were surely waiting for.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

STARS

Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin

A completely new city and with a new generation of “liars”. (HBOMax)

“Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events nearly tore Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a new group of Pretty Little Liars find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant.” This is how the official synopsis describes it. It opens on July 28.

Harley Quinn – S3

The mayhem and madness continue in the third season of this scathing and hilarious adult animated series. (HBOMax)

This story follows the adventures and adventures of its titular character, being a villain of Batman, first created in 1992 for Batman: The Animated Series. This time more experiences of Harley and her best friend and now girlfriend, Poison Ivy will be shown; as they journey through their new romance, presiding over the criminal underworld of goth. It opens on July 28.

Maria Marta: the crime of Country

Starring Jorge Marrale and Laura Novoa, the fictional crime drama based on real events invites you to delve into the intimate world of María Marta García Belsunce and experience the shocking case first-hand. (HBOMax)

Argentine miniseries that details the case of María Marta García Belsunce, found dead in the bathroom of her house. The story takes a turn when the investigative authorities realize that what seemed to be a domestic accident became one of the most notorious crimes in that country. Premieres on July 17.

SERIES

Damn Rap – S1

“Damn rap”, comedy and hip hop series, directed by Issa Rae, who is also its creator. (HBOMax)

Series that revolves around hip hop and shows an African-American female rap group from South Florida, in their constant struggle to achieve success in the music industry.

Brutal pact: the murder of Daniella Perez – T1

Daniella Perez was a Brazilian actress murdered on December 28, 1992, Holy Innocents’ Day. (daniellaperez.com.br)

Brazilian documentary that traces one of the most controversial and mediatic crimes that the entertainment world has had in that vast South American country.

Betrayed – S1

Acclaimed Turkish star Cansu Dere arrives as the protagonist of this complex story where she follows the steps behind her husband’s betrayal. (HBOMax)

Turkish production that shows a woman with an almost perfect life and family, whose everything collapses when she finds out that her husband has been unfaithful to her for a long time; and her lover is nearby and pregnant with her. Situation that will make the world to pieces and will force her to face it.

secret truths

Brazilian series that tells the story of a young woman full of dreams who arrives in São Paulo ready to become a model, but ends up working as a luxury prostitute. Battered by the necessities that her life imposes on her, she cannot escape the traps that are presented to her as opportunities, allowing herself to be carried away by a dark reality that will lead her to paths beyond the catwalk.

NEW SEASONS

FBoy Island – S2

The second season follows three new women who move to a tropical paradise where they are joined by 26 men who compete for cold, hard money. (HBOMax)

American dating reality series that focuses on three women trying to identify twenty-four men as either womanizers or looking for a serious relationship. In this recent season, new participants will be seen willing to overcome challenges, enjoying everything and looking for love.

Roswell, New Mexico – Season 4

Aliens among humans? Who will be able to discover them? (Warner Bros.)

“The series focuses on the inhabitants of the city of Roswell (New Mexico), in which a group of aliens lives infiltrated among humans. Remake of the teen drama of the same name.” In this fourth installment, many plots will be resolved, as well as the fate of Max Evans.

Chad – T2

This comedy recounts the adventures of a 14-year-old Persian boy, who during his high school years tries to fit in, but without much success. Likewise, in his family environment, he has to face the world of his mother’s single mother, while reconciling with his cultural identity.

FROM THE CINEMA TO YOUR HOME

Morbius

Doctor Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) is a biochemist who suffers from a strange blood disease, who, while trying to cure himself, becomes infected with a form of vampirism. (HBOMax)

Doctor Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) is a biochemist who suffers from an unknown blood disease. So, while trying to heal and provide an answer to his disorder, he inadvertently becomes infected, which turns him into a kind of vampire. After this cure, Michael feels more alive than ever, since he acquires gifts such as strength and speed, but also the irrepressible need to consume blood. Premiered on July 1.

Uncharted: off the map

“Uncharted: off the map” has within its cast: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle. (Sony Pictures)

Uncharted presents a young, shrewd and full of charisma, named Nathan Drake, who in his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his partner Victor Sulli Sullivan, embark on a dangerous search for “the greatest treasure ever found.” At the same time, they follow clues that could lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother. It premieres on July 8.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and is directed by Jon Watts. (Marvel)

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, the young hero is unmasked, and thus no longer able to separate his normal life from the enormous risks that come with being a superhero. So he seeks the help of Doctor Strange, but everything ends up spiraling out of control. It opens on July 22.

FILMS

Annabelle 3: Coming Home

“Annabelle 3: Coming Home” is the third installment in New Line Cinema’s “Annabelle” films, starring the sinister doll from the “Conjuring” universe. (Warner Bros.)

Supernatural horror story, set in the 1970s, featuring demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, determined to stop Annabelle from wreaking more havoc. For this reason they make the decision to take the famous possessed doll to the (locked) object room of their house. There they leave her “safe” in a sacred glass case blessed by a priest. However, one night Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who settle on new targets: the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, her nanny, and her friend.

Who does Gilbert Grape love?

Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio are the protagonists of “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?”. (Paramount Pictures)

1993 film that is set in Endora, a small town in the American Midwest. There lives Gilbert Grape, a young supermarket employee whose life is taking care of an immensely obese mother and a mentally disabled brother. His life is very boring until the arrival of Becky, a modern and very special girl, changes everything.

casper

“Casper” stars Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci. (Amazon)

“Mrs. Crittenden hires Dr. Harvey to rid her mansion of the four ghosts that inhabit it. Harvey’s daughter, Kat, and Casper, the little ghost, become friends and help each other.”

Godzilla II: King of the Monsters

Renowned actors such as Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford and Charles Dance are part of this film. (Warner Bros)

It continues with the adventures of professional cryptozoologists from an agency as they try to face monsters including Godzilla himself. Their mission is to stop how these creatures take place, so they will have to do everything possible to survive, risking all human life.

stay by me

Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon are the stars of “Stand By Me.” (Columbia Pictures)

Illness and motherhood drama, a classic from 1998 that shows the lives of two women. One of them is Isabel, a photographer who falls in love with a divorced man with two children, who does everything to win the children’s love, but it will be very difficult for him, since the mother is not open to making things easy for him.

MORE FILMS: The great adventure LEGO 2; Limbo; My first kiss; Pirates! A crazy adventure; Pokemon Detective Pikachu; superbad; The Seventh Day; A diary for Jordan Y A game between friends.

ADULT SWIM: Primal-T2; Tom at 10; Tuca & Bertie – S3 and YOLO: Crystal Fantasy -S1

CARICATURES: Goodnight with Elmo – S1; Bugs and his friends at the construction site-T1; The monster at the end of this story – S1; Looney Tunes Cartoons- S4 and The Fungi – S3. It also has a DOCUMENTARY FILM: Endangered.

KEEP READING:

Prime Video releases in July: the ending list, The Good Doctor, spencer and more

Premieres that will arrive in July at Star Plus and that you cannot miss

All the must-see releases coming to Netflix in July